Donifon Brown, DL
North Augusta
Brown was in on 17 tackles and intercepted a pass in the Yellow Jackets' 41-14 loss to Brookland-Cayce.
Ryan Chavous, RB/LB
Fox Creek
Chavous rushed for 179 yards on 27 carries in the Predators' 17-7 win over Ninety Six.
Tray Dean, DL/RB
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Dean made 15 tackles (three for loss) and forced and recovered a fumble in the Trojans' 30-20 win over Denmark-Olar.
Charles Hammond, DL
North Augusta
Hammond made 10 tackles (two for loss), had two sacks and was credited with four quarterback hurries against Brookland-Cayce.
E.J. Hickson, QB
South Aiken
Hickson was nearly flawless against Aiken, completing 10 of 12 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 19 rushing yards in a 42-0 win.
Remedee Leaphart, QB/DB
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Leaphart went 13-for-19 passing for 136 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and he rushed for 89 yards and two more scores on 16 carries against Denmark-Olar.
Nequel Martin, RB
South Aiken
Martin rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown on only 10 carries against Aiken.
Harper Puckett, QB
Midland Valley
Puckett completed 16 of 21 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns in the Mustangs' last-second loss to Airport.
Kaleb Shaw, RB/DB
Wagener-Salley
Shaw scored four touchdowns – two rushing, one receiving and one on an interception return – in the War Eagles' 54-16 win over Williston-Elko. He had two carries for 124 yards, a catch for 31 yards, two interceptions, two pass breakups and a tackle.
BJ Staley, WR
Midland Valley
Staley caught seven passes for 84 yards and two highlight-reel touchdowns against Airport.
Patrick Westbrook, QB
Strom Thurmond
Westbrook completed 12 of 25 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the Rebels' 34-0 win over Edisto.
Westin Williams, DL/TE
Wagener-Salley
Williams made 12 tackles (seven for loss) and had a sack against Williston-Elko.