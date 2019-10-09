1345RemedeeLeaphart.JPG
Buy Now

Ridge Spring-Monetta's Remedee Leaphart (7) celebrates a touchdown against Denmark-Olar.

 Staff photo by Kyle Dawson

Donifon Brown, DL
North Augusta

Brown was in on 17 tackles and intercepted a pass in the Yellow Jackets' 41-14 loss to Brookland-Cayce.

Ryan Chavous, RB/LB
Fox Creek

Chavous rushed for 179 yards on 27 carries in the Predators' 17-7 win over Ninety Six.

Tray Dean, DL/RB
Ridge Spring-Monetta

Dean made 15 tackles (three for loss) and forced and recovered a fumble in the Trojans' 30-20 win over Denmark-Olar.

Charles Hammond, DL
North Augusta

Hammond made 10 tackles (two for loss), had two sacks and was credited with four quarterback hurries against Brookland-Cayce.

E.J. Hickson, QB
South Aiken

Hickson was nearly flawless against Aiken, completing 10 of 12 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 19 rushing yards in a 42-0 win.

Remedee Leaphart, QB/DB
Ridge Spring-Monetta

Leaphart went 13-for-19 passing for 136 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and he rushed for 89 yards and two more scores on 16 carries against Denmark-Olar.

Nequel Martin, RB
South Aiken

Martin rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown on only 10 carries against Aiken.

Harper Puckett, QB
Midland Valley

Puckett completed 16 of 21 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns in the Mustangs' last-second loss to Airport.

Kaleb Shaw, RB/DB
Wagener-Salley

Shaw scored four touchdowns – two rushing, one receiving and one on an interception return – in the War Eagles' 54-16 win over Williston-Elko. He had two carries for 124 yards, a catch for 31 yards, two interceptions, two pass breakups and a tackle.

BJ Staley, WR
Midland Valley

Staley caught seven passes for 84 yards and two highlight-reel touchdowns against Airport.

Patrick Westbrook, QB
Strom Thurmond

Westbrook completed 12 of 25 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the Rebels' 34-0 win over Edisto.

Westin Williams, DL/TE
Wagener-Salley

Williams made 12 tackles (seven for loss) and had a sack against Williston-Elko.

Kyle Dawson covers sports for the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter @ItsKyleDawson.