Grayson Bridgers, WR/K
North Augusta
Bridgers caught six passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the Yellow Jackets' 49-0 win over Aiken.
Jatonious Butler, WR/DB
Fox Creek
Butler extended his touchdown streak with two more scores on 11 catches for 139 yards, and he rushed for 77 yards on 13 carries in the Predators' 23-21 win over Silver Bluff.
AJ Chandler, WR/DB
Williston-Elko
Chandler returned a kickoff for a touchdown and caught two touchdown passes totaling 98 yards in the Blue Devils' 49-14 win over Denmark-Olar.
The defense
South Aiken
Dallas McKeever and Deshaun Cunningham returned interceptions for touchdowns in a 10-second span, and the T-Breds held Midland Valley to five first downs and 100 yards of offense in a 52-6 win.
Demaurion Ginn, DB/WR
Barnwell
Ginn made six tackles and returned an interception 62 yards for a touchdown in the Warhorses' 28-12 win over Bamberg-Ehrhardt.
Bradley Godwin, QB/DB
North Augusta
Godwin completed eight of nine passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 53 yards and two more scores against Aiken.
Daniel Harris, WR/DB
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Harris caught seven passes for 129 yards and a touchdown in the Trojans' 54-6 win over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.
Kevin Jackson, RB/DB
Wagener-Salley
Jackson rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in the War Eagles' 42-8 win over Estill.
Jadon Johnson, QB
Fox Creek
Johnson completed 13 of 16 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns, and he led the Predators' game-winning touchdown drive against Silver Bluff. He also rushed for 47 yards.
Craig Pender, QB
Barnwell
Pender passed for 148 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed for 112 yards and another score against Bamberg-Ehrhardt.
Deavion Scales, WR/DB
Fox Creek
Scales caught the game-winning touchdown, which he helped set up with a 21-yard reception down to the 12-yard line, against Silver Bluff. Defensively, he recovered two fumbles and made three tackles.
JaCory Tanksley, RB/DB
SilverBluff
Tanksley returned a kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown and ran the ball seven times for 172 yards and another score against Fox Creek.
Deshawn Watson, LB/TE
Barnwell
Watson made 17 total tackles (three for loss) and had a sack against Bamberg-Ehrhardt, plus he punted twice for 75 yards.
Dantrell Weaver, RB/DB
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Weaver returned an interception for a touchhdown the second consecutive week to go along with four tackles, and he rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns on six carries against Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.