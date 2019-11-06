3258BarnwellTackle.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Barnwell got huge plays from defenders like Deshawn Watson, right, and Demaurion Ginn, left, in a 28-12 win over Bamberg-Ehrhardt to wrap up an undefeated regular season.

 Staff photo by Kyle Dawson

Grayson Bridgers, WR/K
North Augusta

Bridgers caught six passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the Yellow Jackets' 49-0 win over Aiken.

Jatonious Butler, WR/DB
Fox Creek

Butler extended his touchdown streak with two more scores on 11 catches for 139 yards, and he rushed for 77 yards on 13 carries in the Predators' 23-21 win over Silver Bluff.

AJ Chandler, WR/DB
Williston-Elko

Chandler returned a kickoff for a touchdown and caught two touchdown passes totaling 98 yards in the Blue Devils' 49-14 win over Denmark-Olar.

The defense
South Aiken

Dallas McKeever and Deshaun Cunningham returned interceptions for touchdowns in a 10-second span, and the T-Breds held Midland Valley to five first downs and 100 yards of offense in a 52-6 win.

Demaurion Ginn, DB/WR
Barnwell

Ginn made six tackles and returned an interception 62 yards for a touchdown in the Warhorses' 28-12 win over Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

Bradley Godwin, QB/DB
North Augusta

Godwin completed eight of nine passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 53 yards and two more scores against Aiken.

Daniel Harris, WR/DB
Ridge Spring-Monetta

Harris caught seven passes for 129 yards and a touchdown in the Trojans' 54-6 win over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.

Kevin Jackson, RB/DB
Wagener-Salley

Jackson rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in the War Eagles' 42-8 win over Estill.

Jadon Johnson, QB
Fox Creek

Johnson completed 13 of 16 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns, and he led the Predators' game-winning touchdown drive against Silver Bluff. He also rushed for 47 yards.

Craig Pender, QB
Barnwell

Pender passed for 148 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed for 112 yards and another score against Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

Deavion Scales, WR/DB
Fox Creek

Scales caught the game-winning touchdown, which he helped set up with a 21-yard reception down to the 12-yard line, against Silver Bluff. Defensively, he recovered two fumbles and made three tackles.

JaCory Tanksley, RB/DB
SilverBluff

Tanksley returned a kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown and ran the ball seven times for 172 yards and another score against Fox Creek.

Deshawn Watson, LB/TE
Barnwell

Watson made 17 total tackles (three for loss) and had a sack against Bamberg-Ehrhardt, plus he punted twice for 75 yards.

Dantrell Weaver, RB/DB
Ridge Spring-Monetta

Weaver returned an interception for a touchhdown the second consecutive week to go along with four tackles, and he rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns on six carries against Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.

Kyle Dawson covers sports for the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter @ItsKyleDawson.

Tags