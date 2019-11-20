USC AIKEN 82, SOUTHERN WESLEYAN 56
Coming into this new season, the USC Aiken women's basketball team was a short-handed work in progress.
It's hard enough to build toward the vision head coach Mark Miller has for his program when so many players are unavailable, but his Pacers worked on controlling what they could control while those gaps in the roster filled themselves in.
Wednesday, perhaps earlier than expected, Miller got to see the hard work he preaches put forth by a full roster. That complete team effort in the Pacers' home opener gave them their first win of the season, 82-56 over Southern Wesleyan.
"One thing that we're gonna do is we're gonna play really, really hard. Tonight, you can see how hard we're gonna play," Miiller said. "If we can continue to do that and get better every night, we're gonna be fine." "... It's exciting for me to have all 10 (players) here tonight, so that was a really cool thing I think for all of us. I know, for me, I've been looking for that for a while, so it was nice to have all 10."
Preseason all-conference selection Kwajelin Farrar scored 20 points on 7-for-9 shooting and grabbed six rebounds, and Melyk Taouil had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Both put up big numbers early as the Pacers (1-2) built a cushion, but those are the types of contributions Miller counts on from his veteran starters.
There were other key performances, by players Miller couldn't guarantee would be ready to contribute this early in the season, that were cause for excitement beyond a win in the first home game of the season.
Alex Canady got her first start of the year and had 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Grace Crawford, injured last year, made her season debut and played 14 minutes. And Winthrop transfer Rikoya Anderson, who had to wait for NCAA clearance, made her season debut and scored 10 points and pulled down a game-high nine rebounds.
Anderson said she felt some nerves early but calmed herself down before the second half. She was active on the glass and stepped outside frequently for some open looks from beyond the arc. She made the Warriors pay with a couple of 3-pointers.
"Most of the time, me playing the 5 position, a lot of people don't think a 5 can shoot the 3. I use that to my advantage," she said. "They play low, try to help out with the cuts and everything, I use that to my advantage and I shoot the 3."
The Pacers led by as many as 29 points and never trailed. They had 11 steals and converted 20 SWU turnovers into 26 points. USCA held a 38-16 scoring advantage in the paint and out-rebounded SWU 49-31 – Farrar was a big reason for both of those, and she said the entire team made the necessary hustle plays to get to those loose balls.
USCA started hot, then got better as the game grew longer. Miller saw his team's defense improve once they got over the opening-night excitement, especially during a second quarter in which they allowed only eight points.
"I think we all just came out really focused. The first home game, I think everyone was just really excited about that," Taouil said. "We've really just had a fire under our tails from the last week, so we really wanted to get a win. So we were coming out balls blazing, I guess. We were ready to go."
USCA shot 43.8 percent from the field, and the Pacers had 22 assists on 28 made baskets. Miller said that type of ball movement and decision-making isn't always a given this early in the season, and it was a big key to their success Wednesday night.
Aneysa Williams led SWU (0-4) went 6-for-10 from 3 and scored a game-high 24 points. Former North Augusta Yellow Jacket and USCA transfer Lonesha Lee had seven rebounds, and fellow USCA transfer Emily Waters scored seven points.
The Pacers return to action at 2 p.m. Saturday at Converse.