The Hankinson Boxing Gym has made itself impossible to ignore for a variety of reasons.
One is the group's humblest of beginnings, training at a Shiloh Heights Road backyard gym built by co-founder James Hankinson.
Another is the service provided for area youths. Training is free if transportation is already arranged, and the gym's "Gloves Up, Guns Down" mantra has been recognized and praised on a city-wide level.
And then there's the belts. Belts upon belts upon championship belts earned by Hankinson boxers. Bring carloads of kids to tournaments and leave with the gold, and the attention is sure to follow.
Friday, Hankinson Boxing Gym's Christian Peterson and Dairrion Frazier signed professional contracts with in-state Andrew Stokes Promotions, where they'll make their pro boxing debuts Feb. 29, 2020.
Peterson and Frazier join fellow Hankinson fighter Javius Jones, who made his pro debut with Stokes on Dec. 7 in Columbia – and won by knockout in 11 seconds.
The recognition hasn't been limited to just the fighters, even as they pile up more and more junior national titles – husband-and-wife team James and Brittany Hankinson are the newly-elected vice president and chief of officials, respectively, of South Carolina's Local Boxing Committee (LBC).
James couldn't hide his smile when describing the duties of vice president, which means he's second in line to Stokes, the LBC president, to run "the state of South Carolina. Not just Aiken. The state of South Carolina."
What the Hankinsons run in Aiken is a powerhouse gym – one that's now indoors at 222 Williamsburg St. SE – and now three of the kids they took in at 10, 11 and 12 years old are entering the world of professional boxing – and it won't be long before more follow.
Jones, an 18-year-old Aiken High student, has been with the gym since he was 12. He escaped whatever troubles tempted him when he was younger, and now he can see himself in a position to be a good role model to kids finding themselves in similar situations.
"At first, I didn't," he explained. "I was doing everything they were trying to do. Now I just try to get everybody on the right path."
Peterson, 17, also attends Aiken High. He was hooked from the first time he stepped in a gym, and he's been with the Hankinsons since he was 10. He was drawn into the ever-expanding family, one that continues to take him and the other fighters to new heights and locations.
"We've been so many places I can't even remember," he said with a laugh. His favorite so far has been Panama City, Florida, but visiting a waterfront tourist destination wasn't going to break his concentration. "Not really, because all I focus on is boxing. But then, after we fight, we go have our fun."
Sure enough, James scrolled through a gallery of photos on a cell phone before finding one from that trip. There they were, right in front of a volleyball net on one of those famous beaches – with their gloves on, training.
Frazier, 19, is a graduate of North Augusta High. He said boxing runs in his family, and he's been with the Hankinsons for eight years. James recalled some early spats between the two and said he'll always be behind Frazier, even if he's 90 years old and chasing after him in a wheelchair.
"I've got to thank God for my coach," Frazier said. "He's been like a father figure to me."
As the boxers have aged from young kids to – in these three cases – professionals, they've become extensions of James and Brittany. The oldest boxing sons are instilling in the younger fighters the same lessons they learned at that age, and now they have a platform to set a good example that can be passed on again and again.
"It makes me feel good because they could be doing anything else, like getting into trouble or, you know, playing video games, hanging out with friends," Brittany said. "Instead, they're exercising and traveling around the world, getting to see different things and meeting new people."
All of that training and travel does come at a cost. Monetary donations can be made to Hankinson Boxing Gym, which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, at 585 Shiloh Heights Road in Aiken or to Cash App: $Brittany1006. Non-monetary donations can include things like bottles of water and Gatorade.
The kids enjoy their new location, though James said sometimes they ask if they can go back outside to train. They're in the gym Mondays through Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. with the younger kids, then 8-10 p.m. with the older and pro fighters.
"First and foremost, I give all the credit to God," James said. "Coming from the backyard, me building the boxing ring out there, watching (Brittany) struggle to pick a heavy bag up to try to help me – just being me and my wife has been a blessing alone.
"But just to come from the backyard and see everybody around us that had gyms and the things they were doing – God moved us. This is a blessing. It's amazing. It's unbelievable."