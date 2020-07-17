All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman returned to the Atlanta Braves on the same day their deal with free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig was wiped out by a positive coronavirus test.
Freeman and pitcher Touki Toussaint – who also previously tested positive for the virus – worked out at Truist Park on Friday. Freeman appeared to be fit in video posted on the Braves Twitter account. He took swings in the cage and worked out in the field and could have time to prepare for the team’s opener at the Mets on Friday.
Puig recently was near a one-year agreement with the Atlanta Braves that was contingent on him passing a physical. The 29-year-old posted a statement on social media on Friday saying he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Puig said he is asymptomatic and feels “absolutely fine.”
He hit a combined .267 with 24 homers and 84 RBI for Cincinnati and Cleveland in 2019 and is the last major free agent who hasn't agreed to a deal with a team.