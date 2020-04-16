AUGUSTA — Longtime USC Aiken rivals Francis Marion University and UNC Pembroke announced Thursday that they will be leaving the Peach Belt Conference starting with the 2021-22 season. The two schools will join Conference Carolinas.
"We are certainly disappointed with this decision as both schools have been valued members of our conference for many years," said PBC Commissioner David Brunk. "The PBC has earned its standing as one of the premier NCAA Division II conferences in the nation and that will not change with this development. We wish FMU and UNCP all the best in their future endeavors."
The PBC is now down to 10 full-time members for the first time since 1994-95. The PBC expanded to 14 members in 2012 until Armstrong State and Montevallo departed in 2017.
Francis Marion was one of the seven charter members of the PBC and is now the third of those to leave the league, joining Armstrong State in '17 and USC Upstate (then USC-Spartanburg) in '07. The remaining four charter members are USCA, Columbus State, Georgia College and Lander.
UNC Pembroke joined the PBC in 1992, leaving Conference Carolinas to do so. Now the Braves are heading back for a second stint. Francis Marion will be a first-time member of the league but is doing so alongside a school it has been playing since 1971.
“This is a historic day for Conference Carolinas,” Conference Carolinas commissioner Chris Colvin said. “Our goal each and every day is to work to make our league better. We have accomplished that and so much more with the addition of Francis Marion and UNC Pembroke. These two top-notch institutions align tremendously with our conference beliefs. We are thrilled to have them join to help us continue to lead the way in the classroom, in the community and at the highest levels of competition as we strive to be Champions in Body, Mind and Soul.”