Fox Creek (1-2) at Columbia (0-3)
Last time they played
Fox Creek defeated Columbia 21-14 on Nov. 2, 2018.
Players to watch
Fox Creek
- Ryan Chavous, RB. Chavous has rushed for a total of 267 yards and five touchdowns over the last two weeks.
- JaJuan Hudson, DEF. Hudson has 17 tackles this season and has forced two fumbles, including one in last week's win over McCormick.
- Dawson Lewis, DL. Lewis leads the Predators in tackles (21) and tackles for loss (12).
Columbia
- Jani Broadnax, RB/LB. Broadnax was the Capitals' top tackler last season.
- DeIrvin Grate, WR/DB. Grate has intercepted two passes this season for the Capitals.
Keys to the game
The Predators have been riding Chavous' hot hand the last couple of weeks, and he's turned in consecutive big performances in a last-minute loss to C.A. Johnson and an overtime victory at McCormick. The Capitals are off to a slow start this season – they've been outscored 122-32 through three games. The Predators have plenty of big-play ability offensively, and that could give them a spark against a team that played them down to the wire last year.
Note: This game will be played at Keenan High School.