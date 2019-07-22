The field is set for the 44th Palmetto Amateur following Monday's qualifying round.
Earning the final four spots in the field were Joseph Kim (69), Dawson Anders (69), Connor Armistead (69) and McClure Thompson (70).
Kim, a member of Clayton State's golf team from Martinez, went out at 7:30 a.m. in the day's opening group and made four birdies against two bogeys for a 2-under total.
Anders, playing in the 7:50 a.m. group, got it as low as 4 under before making bogeys at 15 and 16. Anders is a rising junior at Temple and recently qualified for the U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst.
Armistead, playing in one of the morning's later groups, overcame two double bogeys in his first five holes to post 2 under. After a birdie-birdie start, he dropped to 2 over before making five birdies the rest of the way. Armistead is a rising junior on UNC Charlotte's golf team.
Thompson also made two early birdies before a bogey and a double dropped him to 1 over. Birdies at 9, 10 and 14 got him to 2 under before a bogey at 15. Thompson is a rising sophomore on Francis Marion's golf team.
The 44th Palmetto Amateur will be held Wednesday through Saturday at Palmetto Golf Club. Tee times begin each day at 7:30 a.m.