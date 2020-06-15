Two baseball players with area ties were picked up Sunday by National League West clubs as free agents following the five-round MLB draft.
Former Strom Thurmond and Clemson player Michael Green signed with the San Diego Padres, and USC Aiken catcher Luke Leisenring signed with the Colorado Rockies.
Green, the Aiken Standard Baseball Player of the Year in 2016, missed nearly two months of the 2019 season due to injury but recovered to bat .307 in 28 games for Clemson. Tigers head coach Monte Lee dismissed the redshirt-junior in January due to a violation of team rules.
A 5-foot-11 outfielder, Green signed with the College of Charleston, then left for Florence-Darlington Tech following his freshman season before ultimately winding up at Clemson.
Leisenring, a Colorado native, transferred to USCA after playing his freshman season at Arizona State in 2018. He started 50 games in 2019, batting .297 with six home runs and 29 RBI. He batted .348 with a team-high four homers through 20 games this season.
A 6-foot-4 junior, Leisenring batted .311, slugged .527 and had a fielding percentage of .993 in 70 starts with the Pacers. Twenty-nine of his 75 career hits went for extra bases.