Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 92F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.