Former Midland Valley boys' basketball coach Mark Snelgrove died Sunday at age 60 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Snelgrove, who left the Mustangs in 2016 after a decade on the job to take the same position at Chapin, was diagnosed with cancer this past fall.
He was able to coach in the early part of the season, including a return to Jean Johnson Gymnasium in mid-December, with some help from former Mustang and Chapin assistant Marquett Carr.
That night in December, Snelgrove said the support he had received following his diagnosis was "almost stunning".
Snelgrove coached 10 seasons at Midland Valley, finishing with back-to-back trips to the Class AAA state championship game in 2015 and '16. The Mustangs won the former, beating A.C. Flora 62-56 to give the school its first state championship since the baseball team won it all in 1997.
It wasn't immediate, but Snelgrove authored a culture change at Midland Valley. Losing seasons slowly turned into winning ones, with a 19-6 mark in 2009-10 serving as the first breakthrough.
Then the wins started coming in bunches – 17 wins in 2012-13, 23 in 2013-14, 25 in 2014-15 and 19 in 2015-16. Snelgrove and his Mustangs did that despite frequently starting slow, as many of his basketball players missed the start of the season while taking part in playoff runs on the football field or recovering from injuries.
“Even though we never really got everything as fluid as we would’ve liked, we won some games just because we expect to win,” Snelgrove said following his final season, after which he was named Aiken Standard Coach of the Year.
The high mark came over his last three seasons, with Midland Valley's Sauce Team staking its claim as one of the state's best. Those Mustangs had an uncanny ability to generate a double-digit scoring run at the perfect time to overwhelm out another opponent.
The move to Chapin made sense logistically for Snelgrove, who lived and owned a farm in Lexington County. That was something that helped shape his decision, though he remarked upon taking the job that it certainly wasn't easy to leave the Midland Valley community.
“We got home at 1 in the morning (after winning the state championship) and there were, I don’t know how many people out here, with their lights on at 1 a.m. waiting on us blaring horns. I’m going to remember that stuff,” Snelgrove said in 2016. “I won’t forget that. It’s not just the winning, it’s the effect of the winning. I think the community appreciates the fact that we don’t take a back seat to anybody anymore.”
Former player Kameron Brown, who graduated following the state title in '15 and is now set to play a fifth year of college football at Coastal Carolina, remembered his introduction to Snelgrove as a freshman on the Mustangs' varsity roster.
"I was playing, like, maybe 2 minutes a game and I was upset with it. I wasn't happy," he said. "I was, like, 'If I'm gonna play 2 minutes a game on varsity, I might as well go to JV where I can be a starter.' And he didn't let me do it."
Brown remembered being mad at Snelgrove for the lack of playing time, but it recently finally clicked with him that Snelgrove saw his potential and wanted him on that bench to learn ahead of what ultimately became a championship ending to his high school career.
"I appreciate him for doing that because now I see what he was doing, instead of me going back then and being frustrated and mad with him about it," Brown said.
Snelgrove endured a rough start at Chapin that included a move up from Class AAAA to AAAAA two years ago. That community's support for him never wavered, with fundraisers set up following his diagnosis.
Snelgrove looked into a treatment program in Germany, then set his sights on Mexico City after that fell through. His most recent trips were to Houston.
Snelgrove sang the national anthem before that December game at Midland Valley, just like he did before other Mustangs games including a title game at Colonial Life Arena.
He was greeted with plenty of hugs and handshakes from well-wishers – former players and students, players' parents, parents of other students, people he knew and remembered, and people he didn't. He received a bear hug from Miles Gilmore, a member of the state championship team and a current Midland Valley assistant coach.
They were in that gym to celebrate the good during the title runs, but they were also there offering their support – and maybe some other words, Snelgrove used to joke – when wins were hard to come by.
“It’s not just the championship. It’s being at the bottom and then being at the top,” Snelgrove said in 2016. “To me it’s a lesson from any person. It’s not about where you start, but where you end up.”
Rip Coach Snelgrove 😿😢💍 pic.twitter.com/L6LdIHU0rx— CoachG (@mgil32) March 29, 2020
Rip Coach Snelgrove..My Senior Year Was The Greatest Basketball Year Of My Life..#SauceTeam 4 Life 🙏🏾😢— #JustLikeTai🌂ha™🎹 (@JustLikeTaijha) March 29, 2020
Got kicked off before my senior you let me back on and we won state together. Seein u dance and etc after tha game them games , playin 5 on 5 7th period , to coaching against you .. thank u coach Snelgrove 🥺🙏🏿.— CoachG (@mgil32) March 29, 2020
SAUCETEAM FOREVER 🥺 RIP COACH SNELGROVE 🤦🏾♂️— Tamarique Williams (@TankTheSwagKing) March 29, 2020
We will miss you so very much Coach Snelgrove. Thank you for all the hard work and dedication you put in to our boys program. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and players. #ChapinHighScholl #CHSBB #hero #greatcoachandmentor pic.twitter.com/K8YsVl3TtO— Chapin Varsity Basketball (@SchoolChapin) March 29, 2020
Thank you to the man that gave me my start in coaching. You mentored me and showed me the ways of the coaching world. Get your rest, RIP Coach Snelgrove!!🏀🏀🏀— Coach Geter (@CoachGeterCHS) March 29, 2020
Praying for Coach Snelgrove’s family during this difficult time 🙏 https://t.co/nHNP6iMme6— Andrew Peckham (@coachpeckham) March 29, 2020
Coach Snelgrove was one of the good ones. Prayers to his family. https://t.co/7G6UsH9dBH— Jeremy Timmerman (@jtimm684) March 29, 2020
Rest In Peace coach Snelgrove 🕊— ⚡️teph (@stephhr30) March 29, 2020