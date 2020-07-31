Cedric Johnson fired up the crowd at Hagood Stadium one last time Thursday night.
The threat of troubling weather, and the downpour that began shortly after the 6 p.m. start time for Johnson's memorial service, couldn't keep friends, family, coaches and teammates from gathering to celebrate his life.
They came through the stadium gate adorned in green and gold, with T-shirts and face masks emblazoned with the No. 41 Johnson wore while helping lead the Hornets to a state championship in 1992.
They shared stories and memories, often centering around two characteristics that made Johnson an Aiken athletics legend – his confidence and his competitive spirit, each of which rubbed off on his teammates.
"Being ultra-competitive, great to be around," said Tim Simpkins, a boyhood teammate and friend who now coaches at Aiken High. "Being on the same teams, we spent a lot of time, especially at a younger age, at each other's houses and around each other's families. We just became like brothers. His mom dropped us off at practice, and my mom picked us up. It just went from there."
Johnson died July 20 in Madison, Wisconsin, at the age of 45. He was a three-sport star locally, showing that competitive drive on the football field, baseball diamond and basketball court. After high school he attended North Carolina A&T and later served in the Navy.
Ask Simpkins about a memorable game or moment from their time as teammates, and it's hard to pick the best example – there's just so many.
Take one that will be remembered forever in Aiken – he scored two touchdowns in the final 4 minutes, including a 55-yard catch-and-run from Marcus Glover with 36 seconds to go, to push the Hornets to a 21-14 win over Hartsville in the 1992 Class AAAA, Division II state championship game.
Or take one from a mid-summer American Legion baseball game in 1993. Johnson, playing center field for Aiken Post 26, had heard enough when coach Doug Eargle told players in the dugout that maybe they needed the beating Barnwell was handing them.
"Coach, we ain't gonna let that happen," Johnson replied.
Sure enough, Post 26 turned a 5-2 deficit heading into the bottom of the sixth inning into an 8-5 win.
Take one from the basketball court, where he always wanted to guard the opposing team's best player.
Or take one from the youth baseball fields in 1989, when Simpkins and Johnson were teammates on Aiken's 13-14-year-old all-star team that advanced to the Dixie Youth World Series.
Simpkins recalled those days on at Citizens Field when they'd be allowed to pitch seven innings spread across the two games in a week – Johnson would pitch four innings and Simpkins three, and then they'd alternate for the next game.
"We were laughing with some other buddies that, I think, in like two years we only lost one game," Simpkins said.
A lot of those opponents eventually became high school teammates at Aiken, at which point they were finally spared from those losses.
Others weren't so fortunate.
"If you were on Cedric's team there was a really good chance you were going to win," remembered former Aiken Standard sports writer and frequent Johnson opponent Rob Gantt. "... I know we always played against each other in baseball but I was never lucky enough to be on his team. I always had to pitch against him. He could hit the ball as far as any kid our age could. I hated pitching against him on Traughber Field because he could send one over the power lines onto Croft Field. When it came off the bat it made a different sound."
Gantt said Johnson had the perfect game face to intimidate the opposition.
"You always thought he was mad at you when he pitched against you," he said. "And you definitely didn't want him to hit you with the ball. He was on a different level."
As Simpkins put it, Johnson seemed to always figure out a way to win when the game was on the line. Maybe that meant bunting for a base hit off an un-hittable pitcher, stealing two bases and then coming home on an error for a 1-0 victory.
Or maybe it was the way Hartsville found out on a chilly December night at Williams-Brice Stadium. In the lead-up to the game, Johnson – who had already rushed for more than 1,500 yards for the season – said he didn't think Hartsville could stop Aiken from scoring 14 points. If the Hornets could do that, then he knew the defense was good enough to get the job done.
Fourteen points doesn't sound especially confident, but consider that Hartsville came into that game with a 14-0 record and was allowing only 4.5 points per game.
Johnson, a team captain, once again delivered on his promise and helped set a benchmark that Aiken High teams will forever try to reach.
"Everybody that came through that had their runs, everybody wanted to imitate that '92 state championship team so they could be known and be talked about after everything was done," said Olajuwon Paige, who quarterbacked the Hornets to the state semifinals and is entering his second season as their head coach. "... Everybody wanted to make sure we try to do what the '92 team did and bring home the state championship so we could be remembered. As we all know, that's the greatest team to ever come through Aiken High, the '92 state championship team."
Paige said he and his teammates were reminded that Johnson was the greatest to ever carry the football while wearing the green and gold, and the numbers and accolades back it up – Johnson piled up thousands of yards to go along with all-area, all-region, all-state and other all-star honors, and then he'd add more over the rest of the school year during the other sports seasons.
Needless to say, there were always plenty of good memories whenever Simpkins and Johnson would get back together, and some of that came flooding back Thursday as Simpkins saw so many familiar faces from those glory days. It could've been months since their last meeting, but it would still feel just as if they were together the day before.
"As far as my friendship with him, there was never a dull moment," he said. "We were always engaging in conversation, and we could always go back to the memories and stuff we created."