Football Friday nights are back in the Aiken Standard coverage area.
Friday night's Aiken County Scrimmage, hosted by South Aiken High School, was the first Friday back on the gridiron for eight area schools, as each got in some final live action ahead of next Friday's regular season opener.
Ridge Spring-Monetta and Midland Valley squared off in the first quarter in the first of three consecutive matchups between Region 3-A and Region 5-AAAA teams. RS-M, ranked seventh in Class A, scored a big win for the small schools with a 6-0 victory.