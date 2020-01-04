USC AIKEN 101, GEORGIA COLLEGE 88
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – The USC Aiken men's basketball team placed five players in double figures in a 101-88 victory at Georgia College on Saturday.
USCA (8-6, 4-0 Peach Belt Conference) was led by Faison Brock's season-high 28 points while playing all 40 minutes. He also snagged a team-best eight rebounds. Brock hit nine of 15 shot attempts and went 10 of 10 from the free throw line.
Gus Rowland notched 21 points to go along with eight assists. Dhieu Deing netted 17 points, including 12 from downtown. Shaquan Jules and Damontez Oliver added 13 and 12 points, respectively. Jules also shared team-high honors with Brock by pulling down eight boards.
USCA jumped out to a 17-3 after a steal and thunderous dunk by Jules. Rowland opened the game with a lay-up. After a shot by Brock, Rowland nailed a 3-pointer for a 7-0 edge just 2:07 into the game. Moments later, Oliver hit a 3-point shot. Deing followed it up with another shot from distance for a 10-point lead.
The Pacers led 42-35 after Rowland found Oliver for a 3-point shot, but the Bobcats cut the deficit to two at 46-44 just prior to halftime.
USCA trailed 54-41 in the second half, but Jules snagged an offensive board and hit an inside shot to pull the visitors within one. Jules made another basket off a pass from Deing for a one-point lead.
Up 67-65, Jules converted an old-fashioned three-point play with 8:18 to play, sparking a 7-0 run. Leading 74-67, Kyle Tackeberry drained a 3-point shot, but the Bobcats pulled within four at 83-79. Oliver found Deing for a 3-ball. Deing scored three more points on the next possession the hard way, hitting the bonus free throw after hitting the lay-up despite being fouled.
The last 13 points for USCA came at the charity stripe in the 13-point win.
For the game, USC Aiken hit 33 of 66 from the floor. The team hit 10 of 26 from downtown (38.5 percent). The Pacers tied a school record by hitting every free throw they attempted – USCA went 25-for-25 for the game.
The Pacers controlled the glass, out-rebounding the Bobcats 36-27. USCA forced 14 turnovers and converted the miscues into 20 points. The Pacers held a 38-22 advantage in the paint.
It marked the first time the program scored at least 100 points since a 108-103 victory at Lander on Feb. 23, 2019.
The Pacers return to action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when they host Francis Marion.