The conclusion of high school football's regular season called for one final S.C. Prep Football Media Poll ahead of Friday's playoff openers.
Five area schools are ranked in a poll, released Tuesday, that didn't differ much from the past couple weeks.
Wagener-Salley ends the regular season as the No. 1 team in Class A, a spot it has held for the last five weeks. The War Eagles (10-0) outscored their opponents 500-78 on their way to an undefeated regular season and second consecutive Region 3-A championship. Wagener-Salley received eight of 11 first-place votes and has a first-round playoff bye.
No. 2 Green Sea Floyds received the other three first-place votes. Lamar is third, followed by Blackville-Hilda and C.E. Murray. Blackville-Hilda (8-2) also has a first-round playoff bye.
Ridge Spring-Monetta moved up from No. 10 to No. 8 following a 54-6 win over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler to secure a third-place finish in Region 3-A. The Trojans (6-4) host Great Falls on Friday.
Back-to-back Region 5-AA champion Barnwell ends the regular season where it started in the Class AA poll. The Warhorses (10-0) are ranked second, as they have been every week of the season, behind unanimous No. 1 Abbeville. Barnwell hosts Hannah-Pamplico on Friday.
Southside Christian remains third in Class AA, and Oceanside Collegiate is still No. 4 despite rules violations and forfeitures that affected the entire Lower State playoff bracket. Timberland rounds out the top five.
Strom Thurmond is tied for ninth in Class AAA. The Rebels (8-2) finished second in Region 5-AA and have a home playoff game Friday against Battery Creek.
Chapman is Class AAA's unanimous No. 1 for the third consecutive week, followed by Aynor, Gilbert, Dillon and Camden.
Myrtle Beach is the unanimous No. 1 in Class AAAA, a spot the Seahawks held every week of the season. Daniel is No. 2 for the ninth straight week, and South Pointe is No. 3 for the fifth straight week. Wren moved up to No. 4, and Greenville and Hartsville are tied for fifth. Hartsville hosts South Aiken on Friday.
The entire top 10 in Class AAAAA is the same for the second week in a row. Top-ranked Dutch Fork has been the unanimous No. 1 all year, followed by Dorman, Fort Dorchester, Byrnes and Sumter.