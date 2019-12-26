Ten area high school student-athletes were chosen for the All-Aiken Standard Volleyball Team, led by a quartet of finalists.
Wagener-Salley's Victoria Alger, South Aiken's Emily Crenshaw, Strom Thurmond's Ashley Deese and Barnwell's Autumn Smoke are the finalists for Aiken Standard Volleyball Player of the Year.
The winner of the award will be named at the Aiken Standard's Best of Prep Sports awards banquet, scheduled for May 29 at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.
Alger, Region 3-A's Player of the Year, helped lead the War Eagles to another region championship. She had a team-high 196 digs and led the team with 366 serves received, and she added 22 aces. Alger was named to the Class A All-State team.
Crenshaw helped the T-Breds to an unbeaten run through Region 5-AAAA and a trip to the third round of the state playoffs. The USC Upstate signee, who earned Class AAAA All-State and North-South honors, hit .416 for the season with 341 kills, 47 aces and 62 total blocks.
Deese earned Region 5-AAA Player of the Year honors, and she was named to the North-South all-star roster and the Class AAA All-State team after helping the Rebels advance to the second round of the state playoffs.
Smoke, like Crenshaw and Deese, was recognized as a North-South all-star and All-State honoree. She made the Class AA team after helping the Warhorses to a second-place region finish and playoff appearance.
The finalists are joined on the All-Aiken Standard Team by South Aiken's Christa Berry, Aiken's Natalie Bland, Ridge Spring-Monetta's Alieaun Gilliam and Mikenzie Kinard, Fox Creek's Camryn Ray and Wardlaw's Rebecca Whitlock.
Berry and Bland were each named to the Class AAAA All-State team. Kinard and Gilliam were Class A All-State selections, and Gilliam also earned a spot on the North-South roster. Ray earned a spot on the Class AA All-State team, and Whitlock was chosen to the SCISA All-State team.