The 2020 Masters Tournament has a new set of targeted dates, and now it has a completed field of 96 players regardless of what happens on the course between now and mid-November.
The final four players were added based on their top-50 standing in the Official World Golf Ranking. No. 44 Collin Morikawa and No. 45 Scottie Scheffler are past Junior Invitational at Sage Valley participants, with Scheffler taking home the gold jacket in 2014; No. 47 Christiaan Bezuidenhout climbed into the top 50 in February with a win in South Africa; and 2010 U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell jumped from 51st to 49th at the last possible moment.
Augusta National Golf Club has identified Nov. 9-15 as the target dates for the Masters, originally scheduled to begin Thursday but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Defending champion Tiger Woods is one of 19 past champions in the field. Woods won his fifth green jacket and 15th major championship last April by a shot in a dramatic finish.
Kevin Kisner will make his fifth start. His tie for 21st last year was a new career best at the Masters.
There's a strong crop of Masters rookies plus six amateurs – U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree and runner-up John Augenstein, British Amateur champion James Sugrue, Asia-Pacific Amateur champion Yuxin Lin, Latin America Amateur champion Abel Gallegos, and U.S. Mid-Amateur champion Lukas Michel.
A November Masters was just one of several major schedule changes announced Monday. The British Open at Royal St. George's is canceled for the first time since World War II, the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco was moved from May 14-17 to Aug. 6-9, and the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in New York was moved from June 18-21 to Sept. 17-20.
With the Masters field set and dates targeted, all that's left to do is wait and hope that the golf season resumes as scheduled.
2020 Masters Tournament invitees
Byeong Hun An (Korea)(18,19)
# Abraham Ancer (Mexico)(17,18,19)
#* John Augenstein (7-B)
# Christiaan Bezuidenhout (S. Africa)(19)
Angel Cabrera (Argentina)(1)
Rafael Cabrera Bello (Spain)(18,19)
Patrick Cantlay (12,15,16,17,18,19)
Paul Casey (England)(17,18,19)
# Cameron Champ (16)
Corey Conners (Canada)(17)
Fred Couples (1)
Jason Day (Australia)(4,12,18)
Bryson DeChambeau (17,18,19)
# Tyler Duncan (16)
Tony Finau (12,14,17,18,19)
Matthew Fitzpatrick (England)(18,19)
Tommy Fleetwood (England)(14,17,18,19)
Rickie Fowler (12,17,18,19)
Dylan Frittelli (S. Africa)(16)
#* Abel Gallegos (Argentina)(10)
Sergio Garcia (Spain)(1,18,19)
Lucas Glover (17)
# Lanto Griffin (16)
Adam Hadwin (Canada)(18)
Justin Harding (S. Africa)(12)
Tyrrell Hatton (England)(16,18,19)
# Max Homa (16)
Billy Horschel (18,19)
Charles Howell III (17)
# Sungjae Im (Korea)(16,17,18,19)
Shugo Imahira (Japan)(18,19)
Trevor Immelman (S. Africa)(1)
# Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand)(18,19)
Dustin Johnson (2,12,15,17,18,19)
Zach Johnson (1,3)
# Sung Kang (Korea)(16)
Si Woo Kim (Korea)(5)
Kevin Kisner (17,18,19)
Brooks Koepka (2,4,12,13,14,16,17,18,19)
# Jason Kokrak (17)
Matt Kuchar (12,17,18,19)
Andrew Landry (16)
Bernhard Langer (Germany)(1)
# Nate Lashley (16)
Marc Leishman (Australia)(16,17,18,19)
* Yuxin Lin (China)(9)
Shane Lowry (Ireland)(3,18,19)
Sandy Lyle (Scotland)(1)
Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)(17,18,19)
Graeme McDowell (N. Ireland)(19)
Rory McIlroy (N. Ireland)(5,16,17,18,19)
#* Lukas Michel (Australia)(11)
Phil Mickelson (1)
Larry Mize (1)
Francesco Molinari (Italy)(3,12,18,19)
# Collin Morikawa (19)
# Sebastian Munoz (Colombia)(16)
Kevin Na (16,18,19)
Joaquin Niemann (Chile)(16)
#* Andy Ogletree (7-A)
Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain)(1)
Louis Oosthuizen (S. Africa)(17,18,19)
# C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei)(16)
# Victor Perez (France)(18,19)
# J.T. Poston (16)
Ian Poulter (England)(12,18)
# Andrew Putnam (18)
Jon Rahm (Spain)(12,13,17,18,19)
Chez Reavie (13,16,17,18,19)
Patrick Reed (1,16,17,18,19)
Justin Rose (England)(13,17,18,19)
Xander Schauffele (12,13,17,18,19)
# Scottie Scheffler (19)
Charl Schwartzel (S. Africa)(1)
Adam Scott (Australia)(1,16,17,18,19)
Webb Simpson (5,12,16,17,18,19)
Vijay Singh (Fiji)(1)
Cameron Smith (Australia)(16,19)
Brandt Snedeker (17,18,19)
Jordan Spieth (1,2,3,15,18)
Henrik Stenson (Sweden)(3,18,19)
#* James Sugrue (Ireland)(8)
# Nick Taylor (Canada)(16)
Justin Thomas (4,12,16,17,18,19)
Brendon Todd (16)
# Erik van Rooyen (S. Africa)(18,19)
Jimmy Walker (4)
Matt Wallace (England)(15,18,19)
Bubba Watson (1,12,18)
Mike Weir (Canada)(1)
Lee Westwood (England)(14,19)
Bernd Wiesberger (Austria)(18,19)
Danny Willett (England)(1,18,19)
# Matthew Wolff (16)
Gary Woodland (2,17,18,19)
Tiger Woods (1,16,18,19)
Past champions not playing: Tommy Aaron, Jack Burke Jr., Charles Coody, Ben Crenshaw, Nick Faldo, Raymond Floyd, Bob Goalby, Jack Nicklaus, Mark O'Meara, Gary Player, Craig Stadler, Tom Watson, Ian Woosnam, Fuzzy Zoeller
# Denotes first Masters * Denotes Amateur
^ The Masters Committee, at its discretion, also invites international players not otherwise qualified.
Number after each name indicates the basis of qualification. The Masters Committee, at its discretion, also invites International players not otherwise qualified.
1. Masters Tournament Champions (Lifetime)
2. US Open Champions (Honorary, non-competing after 5 years)
3. British Open Champions (Honorary, non-competing after 5 years)
4. PGA Champions (Honorary, non-competing after 5 years)
5. Winners of The Players Championship (3 years)
6. Current Olympic Gold Medalist (1 year)
7. Current US Amateur Champion (7-A) (Honorary, non-competing after 1 year) and the runner-up (7-B) to the current US Amateur Champion
8. Current British Amateur Champion (Honorary, non-competing after 1 year)
9. Current Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion
10. Current Latin America Amateur Champion
11. Current US Mid-Amateur Champion
12. The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters Tournament
13. The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's US Open Championship
14. The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's British Open Championship
15. The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship
16. Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from previous Masters to current Masters
17. Those qualifying for the previous year's season-ending Tour Championship
18. The 50 leaders on the Final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year
19. The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament