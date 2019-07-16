The Palmetto Amateur golf tournament may at times look like the Southern Cross when it tees off next week for its 44th installment.
That's because the field, among the best in amateur golf, keeps getting younger. The roster of 81 players will again be composed mostly of college players, but this year's group features a larger number of junior players.
"We've got another great field this year. It's got a pretty good mix of players from young to old," tournament co-chairman Brad Crain said Tuesday. "... The real theme for us this year is I think we've got more juniors than we've ever had, from what I've noticed. We've always had a few ... but I think we've got about seven juniors in the field, at least seven, which is a good number."
One player who certainly won't mind if next week is a Southern Cross flashback is Cameron Akers, who won that event in early May. The rising senior at Christ School made a hole-in-one in the first round and an albatross in the second on his way to victory at Palmetto Golf Club.
The field will also include Gene Zeigler, a rising junior at Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate who's the South Carolina Junior Golf Association's third-ranked player in the state. There's also sixth-ranked Jonathan Griz, a rising freshman, and rising senior George Duangmanee, who in 2015 was the champion of the Boys' 12-13 division at the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National.
Griz and Duangmanee both played in this year's Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, and both were looking up at Nick Dunlap on the leaderboard. Dunlap, a rising freshman from Greer, was the 36-hole leader at the Junior Invitational before finishing in a tie for fourth. He's another golfer who will try to join Trent Phillips, who won as a 16-year-old in 2016, as a junior winner of the Palmetto Am.
"We're seeing that more and more, some of these juniors are just amazing golfers," Crain said. "The field's kind of representative of that."
The collegiate contingent is just as capable, led by local notables Chad and Jake Carter, the latter a two-time Southern Cross champion. Recent USC Aiken graduate Johnson Holliday, the first-round leader in 2017 and a top-five finisher last year, is in the field, as are Clemson's Zack Gordon and University of South Carolina golfers Caleb Proveaux, Jamie Wilson, Ryan Hall and Andrew Spiegler.
Then there's Alex Ross, a rising junior at Davidson. Ross made golf history last month with a record 15-under-par 57 in the third round of the Dogwood Invitational in Atlanta.
"If somebody shoots 57 here, we're gonna roll every day 18 times," interjected Brooks Blackburn, Palmetto's director of golf, with a laugh. "... Obviously, 59, the course record (by Dane Burkhart in 2005), was shot the year before the renovation. Since the renovation, we've had a few 62s. I don't think anyone's busted 62. It's hard.
"... The greens are perfect, but still you're gonna get into a position to where it's just – the old greens were a little slower, a little grainier, just a little easier to make more putts or maybe get up and down when you hit it in an iffy spot. If you hit it in an iffy spot now, you're just lucky to keep it within 15 to 20 feet."
Heading up the post-grad class are Palmetto member Brian Quackenbush and Wofford head coach and Aiken native Alex Hamilton, who led last year's tournament with an opening-round 62 before tying for seventh.
The tournament tees off Wednesday and wraps up Saturday, and the field will add three more players following Monday's qualifying round.