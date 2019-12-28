Five area student-athletes have been chosen for this year's All-Aiken Standard Girls' Golf Team.
South Aiken's Lindsey Greene, Aiken's Victoria Hill, Fox Creek's Maycie Rice, Midland Valley's Aaliyah Walker and North Augusta's Isabella Waters make up this year's team after strong efforts in the season's biggest events.
Greene, last year's Aiken Standard Girls' Golf Player of the Year and now a three-time All-Aiken Standard Team member, again saved some of her best play for last. She tied for 10th at the Class AAAA Lower State tournament, then tied for 12th and was the area's top finisher at the Class AAAA state championship.
Hill tied with Greene at Lower State to qualify for the state championship, then tied for 27th in the 36-hole finale. This is her second consecutive year making the All-Aiken Standard Team.
Rice made school history by becoming the first Fox Creek girls' golfer to qualify for a state championship tournament. She earned a spot in the Class AAA tournament, where she finished 47th.
Walker had one of the top area finishes at the Class AAAA Lower State tournament, finishing 17th individually. This is her third consecutive year on the All-Aiken Standard Team.
Waters, an All-Aiken Standard honoree last year, advanced to the Class AAAA state championship with a seventh-place finish at Lower State. She finished 34th at state.
The winner will be named at the Aiken Standard's Best of Prep Sports awards banquet, scheduled for May 29 at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.