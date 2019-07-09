The Edgefield County Dixie Youth 12U baseball team was dominant en route to a District 3 championship in Abbeville.
The team went 5-0 and outscored its opponents 53-0 and will now move on to the Dixie Youth State Tournament, which begins July 13 in Bluffton. Edgefield County is in the Division 1 "O" Zone bracket and will face Goose Creek at 11:30 a.m. on Field 3 on the opening day of tournament play.
Edgefield County Dixie Youth has become a very strong league, having either won or played for the District 3 title every year since 2010. Although small, the league has also produced players such as former Strom Thurmond High School stars Payton Smith (San Diego Padres) and Michael Green (starting right fielder for Clemson).