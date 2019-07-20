The hot streak continues for the Edgefield County 12U All-Star baseball team, which added a Dixie Youth state championship this past week in Bluffton to advance to the Dixie Youth World Series in Ruston, Louisiana, to represent South Carolina.
This is the first Dixie Youth state championship for Edgefield County, which went undefeated in the Division I O Zone state tournament.
The No. 3 seed in the bracket, Edgefield County defeated No. 7 Goose Creek, No. 1 Greer, No. 2 Union (in extra innings) and No. 11 North Myrtle Beach to establish itself as the team to beat. After that came a win against Bluffton American to reach the final, then a championship victory in a rematch with North Myrtle Beach.
The Dixie Youth World Series begins Aug. 3, with Edgefield County facing the Louisiana representative at 3:30 p.m.
Edgefield County recently went 5-0, outscoring its opponents 53-0, to win the District 3 championship in Abbeville to advance to the state tournament.
There wasn't much slowing down in Bluffton, and now the boys are on their way to compete for a Dixie Youth World Series championship.
Team members are Cole Beagles, Daley Hitt, Ethan Stovall, Griffin Thompson, Darius Simpkins, Gage Cockrell, Jay Willis, Keith Newsome-Jones, Evan Bates, Justus Hammett, Addison Faust and Brayden McAllister. Coaches are John Brown Jr., Derrick Bates and WC Wall.