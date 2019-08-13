The public is invited to attend a celebration of the success of the Edgefield County Dixie Youth Baseball All-Stars.
The county of Edgefield in partnership with the town of Edgefield and town of Johnston will be holding a celebration event recognizing Edgefield County’s 2019 Dixie Youth Baseball All-Star Team on Saturday from 6-9 p.m. on the square in Edgefield.
This team outscored their opponents 53-0 in the District 3 tournament and advanced to take the state championship by defeating their opponents in six straight games with no losses. The team set records in the state championship for the most strike-outs in a single game (27) and the longest game (10) innings.
The team extended its win streak at the Dixie Youth O Zone World Series in Ruston, Louisiana, beating representatives from Louisiana, Florida, Texas and Alabama before ultimately finishing as runners-up.
The players of the 2019 Edgefield County Dixie Youth Baseball O Zone All-Star team are Evan Bates, Cole Beagles, Gage Cockrell, Addison Faust, Justus Hammett, Daley Hitt, Keith Newsome-Jones, Brayden McAllister, Darius Simpkins, Ethan Stovall, Griffin Thompson, and Jay Willis, with John Brown Jr. as manager and coached by WC Wall and Derrick Bates.
For more information about the event, please contact Tommy Paradise, County Administrator at tparadise@edgefieldcounty.sc.gov or (803) 637-4000.