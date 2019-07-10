Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy skies late. High around 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.