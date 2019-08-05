AIKEN 4, TEXAS 3
It was an appropriate time to call timeout for the coaches from Hudson, Texas.
Their relief pitcher had just started off the bottom of the seventh inning by throwing six consecutive balls in a 3-3 game, and with a runner aboard and nobody out it made sense to pause the action to try to calm him down.
While Texas talked about settling down and finding the strike zone, Aiken head coach Chris Lincoln used the opportunity to give instructions to catcher Ben Brash about how to approach the remainder of his at-bat:
If the pitcher has already thrown six balls and no strikes, then at some point he's going to have to put one over the plate – and when he does, jump on it.
Brash did.
Ballgame.
Brash roped the next pitch he saw over the right fielder's head and CJ Lincoln, who drew that leadoff walk with a disciplined approach at the plate, raced all the way home from first to give Aiken's 14Us a 4-3, walk-off win that moves them to 2-0 in the Dixie Boys World Series at Citizen Park.
"This whole team, we've been in situations like this," Chris Lincoln said. "We play a lot of ball. I know this is a big atmosphere, but we've been in that situation in ballgames before."
Aiken could've hung their heads after the potential go-ahead run was wiped out in the bottom of the sixth inning when Chris Atkinson was caught in a run-down between third base and home plate, but they regrouped and made up for it in the seventh.
Brash needed a break for water – and a few sprays on the back of the neck from a handheld misting fan – before returning to the field for the top of the seventh, and CJ Lincoln told his teammates in the dugout that he felt like he might throw up before heading to the plate to lead off the bottom of the seventh.
They both turned out to be just fine.
"Heart. They showed me their heart, man," Chris Lincoln said of his team, which has proven again that it's much more than host that was given a free pass into the tournament. "We're scoring a lot early and we're having to pull it out in the end, but they're showing me their heart."
CJ Lincoln is an expressive player, and he trotted to first base with a big smile following the walk. That grin grew greatly as he slid home for the winning run after chugging around the bases at a speed not seen since he was smaller.
"Yeah, when he was about 30 pounds lighter," Chris Lincoln said with a laugh. "Now, hey, I knew that he's a smart base runner, so that was my main thing for leaving him in there – it was more for being a smart base runner than anything. You get a ball hit over their head like that, and he can make it."
Tyler Fiquris escaped a jam with a runner on third with the top of the sixth – his pitch got past Brash, who recovered the ball and fired it to the plate where Fiquris tagged the runner to end the inning – then worked around a walk in the seventh with help from his defense to give Aiken the chance at a walk-off win.
The victory put Aiken in prime position as one of two 2-0 teams in the double-elimination bracket, but it also gave them the chance to rest up on what was going to be a long Monday for the loser. This game was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday but was moved to 10 a.m. Monday following hours of postponements due to storms, and the losing team was going to have to come back out at 4 p.m. for an elimination game.
Aiken's win meant a 24-hour break before facing either Hope Mills, North Carolina, or Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
"Very big. Very big," Chris Lincoln said. "We can go home and relax and get ready for tomorrow and get our catcher some rest. We'll be ready."