Youth baseball is taking center stage in Aiken starting Saturday with the return of the Dixie Boys and Junior Dixie Boys World Series.
The two 12-team, double-elimination tournaments will be hosted by Citizens Park and are scheduled to run through Wednesday's championship action.
Eleven different states are represented, plus host Aiken has a spot in each of the tournament brackets.
Both Aiken teams begin tournament play at 4 p.m. Saturday for the day's finale – against Team Arkansas on Field 9 in the Dixie Boys bracket and against Team Texas on Field 7 in the Junior Dixie Boys bracket.
The first games of the tournament are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, and all games throughout the week will be played on Fields 6-9.
Other state champions in the Dixie Boys World Series come from Mississippi (Hattiesburg), Georgia (Putnam County), Louisiana (Jefferson Parish East), Virginia (Halifax County), Tennessee (Dickson County), North Carolina (Hope Mills), South Carolina (Moncks Corner), Alabama (Fairhope, whose juniors won last year), Florida (Spring Hill), Texas (Hudson) and Arkansas (Texarkana).
Joining Aiken in the Junior Dixie Boys World Series are state champions from South Carolina (Sumter), Tennessee (Dyersburg, whose seniors won last year), Florida (Spring Hill), Georgia (West), Mississippi (Hattiesburg), Alabama (Dothan), North Carolina (Lumberton), Louisiana (Jefferson Parish East), Virginia (Charlotte County) and Texas (Huntington). Arkansas is listed on the bracket, though the schedule has in-state Beaufort County playing in that spot.
First pitch is Saturday morning, but the festivities begin Friday night with the opening ceremony in North Augusta at SRP Park on an already-busy night for the Augusta GreenJackets, who will be re-branding as the Augusta Pimento Cheese for two nights.
World Series participants will arrive early and have a scheduled opportunity to chat with some members of the GreenJackets' coaching staff and players, followed by a pre-game parade of teams at 6:15 p.m. and ceremonial first pitches at 6:30.
The Dixie Boys and Junior Dixie Boys World Series were held at Citizens Park most recently in 2015, with North Carolina (Dallas) and Florida (Spring Hill) winning the titles.
Tournament passes are available for $25 and cover admission for all days of play. Daily tickets will also be available: Adults for $8, youth ages 7-17 for $5, and children 6 and under are free.