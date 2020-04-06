Editor's note: With the Masters Tournament postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Aiken Standard will look back at a Masters-related topic each day.
Tuesdays at the Masters means one thing: Champions dinner. The Masters Club was started in 1952 by Ben Hogan, who envisioned an exclusive dinner for past champions and the club’s co-founders. In the 1980s, the defending champions started getting creative with the menu. Executive Editor John Boyette and Sports Reporter Kyle Dawson rank the most memorable meals that have been served at the Champions Dinner.
John Boyette
- 1989, Sandy Lyle: How can you top haggis? You really can’t. Haggis, charitably described as sheep innards, was the pick of the Scotsman. Lyle, who wore a kilt to the dinner, once told me that “the older guys, like (Jack) Nicklaus, had been to Scotland and knew what haggis was. But the newer ones, guys like Larry Mize, they weren’t too sure about that.”
- 1998, Tiger Woods: Cheeseburgers, French fries and milkshakes. Yep, that’s what Tiger opted to serve the year after he shattered all kinds of records in his first Augusta win. The dirty little secret of the Masters Club is that participants can order a steak or seafood dish for their main course if they don’t like what the host is serving. Most gave Tiger’s meal a try.
- 1996, Ben Crenshaw: What do you think a Texan is going to serve? Beef, of course, and it was brisket. He also threw in St. Louis-style ribs and some Hill Country sausage for good measure.
- 2014, Adam Scott: Moreton Bay Bugs sounds, uh, awful. But the “bugs,” another term for the slipper lobsters that are found in Brisbane, were paired with Australian Wagyu New York strip. The first winner from Down Under also served his mother’s recipe for pavlova for dessert.
- 2001, Vijay Singh: The man from Fiji pulled out all of the stops by hiring his favorite Thai chefs from Atlanta to prepare the meal. Offerings included Seafood Tom Kha, Chicken Panang curry and Baked Chilean sea bass filet.
Kyle Dawson
- 2011, Phil Mickelson: This one is more about the meaning behind it than the meal itself. Mickelson wanted to honor Seve Ballesteros, the legendary Spaniard who was battling brain cancer, with a Spanish menu that included a gazpacho starter, seafood paella, tortilla española and Spanish apple pie with ice cream.
- 1989, Sandy Lyle: This wasn't Bubba Watson's grilled chicken and green beans, that's for sure. Haggis is one of those dishes that will never sound good, but I guarantee no one there has forgotten it. I've never had it, but it's on my list for whenever I finally make it over to Scotland.
- 1998, Tiger Woods: Eleven-year-old me would've been psyched for a cheeseburger, fries and a milkshake, and Tiger said he was surprised by how many of the guys gave it a shot and enjoyed it. Legend has it Byron Nelson was a big fan because it wasn't something he got to eat at home.
- 2004, Mike Weir: Lobster in puff pastry, wild boar, sockeye salmon tartare, oat-crusted Arctic char, roasted rack of elk – a replacement for caribou, which didn't clear U.S. Customs. The Canadian's monstrous menu makes my list for the boar and elk alone.
- 2008, Zach Johnson: It would probably be easier to list what ZJ didn't serve. He dialed a menu that a gourmet buffet couldn't compete with – crab cakes, veal osso buco ravioli, lobster bisque, prime filet mignon and seared ahi tuna, sides that included Iowa corn pudding, and flourless chocolate cake with raspberry sauce to finish it all off.