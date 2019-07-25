Moving day came early for a few at Palmetto Golf Club. Three players shot 66 or better to make their move up the leaderboard in the second round of the Palmetto Amateur.
Morgan Deneen carded one of two 65s on the day to take sole possession of the lead. He climbed to 9 under on the strength of eight birdies and an eagle. His four bogeys were the only things preventing him from opening a bigger lead.
Deneen is one shot ahead of Caleb Proveaux, who shot 66 despite his day getting off to an ominous start.
Three straight bogeys on the first three holes of the second round had Proveaux at even par for the tournament.
He played the next 15 holes at 8 under, making nine birdies to take sole possession of the lead in the clubhouse at 8 under for a brief time. The barrage of birdies kicked into high gear after the turn with seven on the back nine, including four straight on Nos. 12-15.
Proveaux is one shot ahead of Greyson Porter, who had a strong finish of his own. Porter birdied three of his final four holes to bounce back from a double bogey on the par-5 14th. He closed with a 68 to get to 7 under for the tournament and into third place.
Kyle Cox is alone in fourth place and four shots off the lead at 5 under. Eugene Hong, Ben Carr, Chrisitian Salzer and Christopher Zhang are tied for fifth at 4 under.
Hong was one of the other big movers of the day. He shot 4-under 67 to climb 15 spots on the leaderboard.
Salzer, the leader after the first round, had a roller-coaster round. His card included an eagle, four birdies, a double bogey and five bogeys.
The other 65 came from Agustin Segundo Oliva Pinto, who climbed nearly 40 spots into the top 10 thanks to seven birdies and a bogey. He's tied for ninth at 3 under with Jake Carter, Trevor Phillips and Jacob Poore.
Carter birdied all three par 5s and the first hole. He also made three bogeys for a second round 70.
Brian Quackenbush shot even par and remained at 1 over for the tournament. He's tied for 25th. Chad Carter shot 78 to slip into a tie for 67th.