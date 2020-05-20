South Aiken's Abby Demedicis admitted Wednesday morning that making the leap from high school soccer to the college level is a bit nerve-wracking, but still really exciting.
T-Breds head coach Dave Mihoulides isn't worried about her coming out of her shell at Erskine – he's seen it firsthand as another one of his "soccer daughters" has earned a shot at the next level.
"I've seen her definitely grow as a person," he said. "She was very reserved, very introverted, and this year she became more of a leader. She was helping the younger ones – we had a really young group this year. All through preseason up through the season that we had, she was really into it and really pushing and really helping the girls out and really giving back to the program."
It will also help that she and older sister Edie, a former Aiken Standard Player of the Year, will be reunited as teammates with the Flying Fleet. Demedicis said the campus was another draw at Erskine, where she'd like to study music in some capacity.
The defending Class AAAA state champion T-Breds were only three matches into their season when the school year was ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Demedicis started Region 5-AAAA play on a hot streak, scoring three goals in an 11-1 win over Brookland-Cayce that ended up being the last match of the year.
Part of the adjustment every athlete has to make in college is playing against a higher level of competition – Demedicis, a two-time state champion, has seen plenty of that over the years both in matches and in South Aiken practices every day.
"I think that prepared me a lot better than I thought it would," she said. "I really don't think I'd be able to play in college if I didn't play for this team at South Aiken. I was really nervous at first, but once I actually started playing, yeah."
The T-Breds have benefited from Demedicis' versatility – she hasn't yet been given an indication of where the Flying Fleet will want her to play, but Mihoulides knows she can handle whichever portion of the field she's assigned.
"She can play anywhere on the field," he said. "I've asked her to play anywhere from midfield up top to in the back. I think she's strongest up top serving as that target, which she was for us this year. We only played a few games, and she had a hat trick in one game and a couple goals in another game. She was tied as our leading scorer for the team.
"She really knew that position well and knew her options, and knew when to turn and go to goal and when to lay it off. She's got a really good soccer IQ, so I think she's best up there."