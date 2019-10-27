South Aiken Baptist's boys' cross country team recently cleaned up at the SCISA Region 4-A cross country championships, winning the team title and taking home individual honors at Wardlaw Academy.
The Crusaders were led by Ethan Kaufelds, who won the individual title with a time of 19:12.0. Kyle Kaufelds also earned all-region honors by finishing fourth. South Aiken Baptist placed five runners in the top 10 and seven in the top 15.
Sterling Osbon finished sixth, Maximus Gidley was eighth and Ben Ferrick took 10th for the Crusaders, who accumulated a score of 26 points. Covenant Christian was second with 63, followed by Wardlaw (72) and Mead Hall (98).
Wardlaw's Briggs Williams finished third and Ethan Anderson was ninth. Mead Hall was led by Chuck Stanley, who finished 12th.
South Aiken Baptist's Kurt Kaufelds was named the league's Coach of the Year.
The Crusaders' Natalie Gregory finished seventh in the girls' race, which was won by Community Christian's Riley Creek.
The state championship meet is scheduled for Saturday.