Area cross country runners closed out the season Tuesday at the South Carolina High School League's state championship meet in Camden.
Aiken High's girls finished 10th in Class AAAA, led by a 14th-place finish worth 11 points by Victoria Colon-LaBorde in a time of 19:31.06. The Hornets also counted finishes from Kathryn Davis (54th for 48 points), Emma Poteat (69th for 61 points), Carolina Pettigrew (83rd for 73 points) and Maggie O'Leary (92nd for 80 points).
South Aiken's Ryley Graham was the top local finisher, crossing the line in 13th in a time of 19:26.89. Teammate Lexi Taylor also qualified as an individual and finished 41st.
Hilton Head Island won the team championship, and Daniel's Mari Cagle Lockhart won the individual title in a time of 18:16.94.
South Aiken's Garrison Frazier led the locals in the Class AAAA boys' race, placing 28th with a time of 17:00.07. Aiken High's Peter Caldwell finished 76th, followed shortly by teammate Jason Embrose in 84th.
Greer's Coen Roberts won the individual championship at 15:04.16 to lead the Yellow Jackets to the team title.
Strom Thurmond's Graycen Sanders qualified for the Class AAA race as an individual, and she finished 31st in a time of 21:03.50.
For the second consecutive race, Fox Creek's boys' and girls' teams turned in school record-breaking performances.
The boys finished 10th in the Class AA race, led by Trey Armstrong (40th, 18:20.17) and David Witt (41st, 18:20.63). Each of those times bettered the previous school record of 18:45, set by Armstrong at the state championship qualifier. The Predators also counted finishes from Kenneth Miller (69th), Anthony Monaco (73rd) and Gavin Glass (80th).
Greer Middle College won the team championship, and Philip Simmons' Noah Ward won the individual title in a time of 15:36.84.
Fox Creek's girls finished 11th in the Class A/AA race, led by another record performance from Natalie Feyan. She crossed the line in 22:40.70 for a 43rd-place finish worth 42 points, breaking her own record of 22:41.98 from the state qualifier. The Predators also counted finishes from Brennley Furness (60th for 59 points), Anna Smith (74th for 72 points), Juliana Guest (88th for 86 points) and Makenzie Tullis (91st for 89 points).
Greer Middle College completed the sweep by winning the girls' championship, and Ava Dobson of St. Joseph's won the individual title in 16:58.28.