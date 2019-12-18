COLUMBUS STATE 82, USC AIKEN 60
Columbus State led big early and late Wednesday, negating all of the progress the USC Aiken women's basketball team made in between.
The Cougars (6-1, 1-0 Peach Belt Conference) used a combination of 3-point shooting and pressure defense to take a 23-10 lead early, then leaned on that same combo for a 23-7 run over the game's final 6:07 in an 82-60 win at the Convocation Center.
Kwajelin Farrar and Melyk Taouil each had double-doubles for the Pacers (4-5, 0-2), who overcame that early 13-point deficit to take a 28-27 lead in the second quarter. Farrar scored 17 points to reach 1,010 for her career and added a game-high 13 rebounds, and Taouil had 10 points and 11 boards. Chesney Gardner added nine points, and Alex Canady had seven points and seven rebounds.
Turnovers were a big problem for USCA, which had 15 in the first half and 11 in the second. The Cougars turned those takeaways into 24 points, with plenty of those coming on the fast break.
Still, USCA created advantages to stay within striking distance for much of the game. The Pacers out-rebounded the Cougars by 14 and held the scoring edge in the paint until late.
Columbus State went 5-for-11 from 3 in the first quarter while building that big lead, then didn't make another until the fourth quarter – the Cougars found their stroke at a tough time for the Pacers, though, hitting four of six from deep down the stretch to put the game away.
Five different Cougars scored in double figures, led by Eboni Williams with 21 points.
The Pacers scored the last seven points of the first quarter to cut the Cougars' lead to 23-17, and they were within five at the half and six heading into the fourth quarter.
USCA again got within six points on Farrar's basket with 6:29 remaining, but Columbus State quickly extended that lead beyond the Pacers' reach – the Cougars scored 16 of the next 18 points to go ahead 75-55 with 2:38 remaining.
USCA is back in action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Georgia Southwestern at the Convocation Center.