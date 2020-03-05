It's easy to get caught up in the star power of the North Augusta girls' basketball team.
The Lady Jackets have boasted region and state Player of the Year award winners in addition to various all-star game selections during their current run of three consecutive Class AAAA state championships.
They've had – and still have – the type of player that opponents have to game plan around. Players like Amari Young, who is setting career high after career high for an Old Dominion team with a shot at a Conference USA championship; or Sarah Crews, who has made life miserable for opponents while helping Lander to a Peach Belt Conference regular-season title; or Mya Burns, who as a freshman has become a regular starter at Georgia Southern; or Aaliyah Bell, who has done the same at Johnson C. Smith.
All-state seniors Tyliah Burns and J'Mani Ingram fill that role for this current group, and each will have South Pointe's full attention when the teams tip off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in a state title rematch at Colonial Life Arena.
But the Stallions know they can't forget about the younger Lady Jackets.
Junior Kiana Lee is the prime example of that, though by now she's obviously no longer a surprise to opponents. As a freshman she was forced into action and had six points, four rebounds, two assists and no turnovers in 18 crucial minutes in a state title win over Wilson. Last year, she had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Lady Jackets completed their three-peat with a 50-39 win over South Pointe.
Lee's emergence on the state's biggest stage was no shocker to Burns or Ingram – they saw it simply as her beginning to come out of her shell, and she has continued to grow into her role as a nightly double-double threat with 13.2 points and nine rebounds per game.
"Well, I've been seeing it since she was young. We've been playing together since rec days. She's always had it," Burns said. "She's just always been, like, kind of scared to show it. It's not a big surprise to me, because I know she's got it."
So who might be next for the Lady Jackets?
Freshman P'eris Smith has rapidly developed into a strong force in the middle, averaging 9.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. She's had double-digit rebounds in three of four playoff games, and at 6-foot-2 she could create big problems for a guard-heavy South Pointe team. So could Arin Moore, a 6-2 sophomore who played significant minutes in the Lower State final against Crestwood.
Sophomore point guard Aiyana Hightower has shown this season that her position wouldn't be a weakness following Bell's graduation. She's solid at the top of the defense and makes good decisions with the basketball, and she's shown she has the ability to score even if that's not what she's counted on to do – she scored 11 points in the Lady Jackets' third-round playoff win over North Myrtle Beach.
Confidence has been key for the Lady Jackets, and Burns said it's her responsibility to make sure the younger players stay under control and keep their heads in the game.
That youth showed in the first round of the playoffs. It hasn't since, even in a different atmosphere in Florence at the Lower State title game. The Lady Jackets will need that one last time this season on the biggest stage in the state.
"We've got to show them that they've got to have confidence, and that we've got their back," Ingram said. "Of course they have ours. As long as they come in there with that mentality, then we'll be fine."