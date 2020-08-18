It didn't take very long into the conversation to figure out that Tyler Strafaci plays golf with no shortage of confidence.
Who could blame him? He stood outside of the clubhouse at Palmetto Golf Club that Friday in July, a couple of cans of well-earned refreshment in hand following a third-round 67, and remarked that his 9-under total was probably the highest his score could have been considering how well he was hitting the ball.
There wasn't any arrogance in that statement – he was just that dialed in after hitting target after target at Pinehurst No. 2 on his way to a win at the 120th North & South Amateur, and he carried that with him to a Palmetto layout that also bedevils players who can't put the ball in the right spots.
He had to grind his way to a come-from-behind win at the Palmetto Amateur on a final day where more than a handful of players had a shot at the Berry Crain, Jr. Memorial Trophy. A par was required on the 18th hole and, after tugging his drive left toward the trees, he stuffed his approach to seal the deal.
A month later, with the stakes even higher in Sunday's championship match of the U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes on Oregon's Pacific coast, he delivered again on the final hole. His 4-iron from 245 yards came to rest 15 feet from the flag on the 18th green – the 36th hole of the match – to set up the win and continue a dream summer for any golfer.
It was the fourth straight match of Strafaci's that came down to the last hole. He overcame a five-hole deficit through 12, then rebounded from back-to-back bogeys to strike an all-time shot at one of golf's most historic championships.
“I was like, 'You’re not going to hit this close with a 2-iron. You’re going to hit it close by hitting the best 4-iron of your life,” he said after the match. “I stepped back, and I closed my eyes and put my hands over my eyes like that, and I said, 'This is your time to hit a winning shot. Go get it!' I’ve done it a bunch of times back home, and I knew I could execute it, and I trusted myself, and I did it.”
Add in the difficulty of pulling off that shot at the Scotsman-designed Bandon Dunes, considering the undulation, coastal wind and cloaking fog, and it's even more impressive. Everything about that setting says that a player must be precise – of course, precision is at a premium at both Pinehurst and Palmetto – and he prevailed once again.
It takes that kind of confidence to execute down the stretch and win an event like the U.S. Amateur, Palmetto Amateur or North & South Amateur – much was made during the TV coverage, and rightfully so, of his grandfather's strong resume in amateur events, but not many can top the sterling summer Strafaci has had.
He'll return to Georgia Tech for a fifth year, and his golf schedule will be just slightly busier – in addition to trying to lead the Yellow Jackets to a national championship, he's qualified for the Masters and U.S. Open and earned a spot on the U.S. Walker Cup team.
Each of those will be a high-pressure environment at a marquee venue with a lot more eyeballs watching his every shot. If Strafaci has shown anything this summer, it's that he'll strike each one of those shots with plenty of confidence.