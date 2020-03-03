Saturday could have been a bad day for the USC Aiken basketball programs.
Not just bad. Historically bad. All-time low bad.
Rumors from earlier in the week came at least partially true, and each team was forced to play beyond short-handed against Lander teams that are both among the best in the Southeast Region.
A "violation of institutional policy" was the official word provided by a USCA athletics spokesperson. Strategically ambiguous as it may be, one thing was certain – the uphill climb both teams were facing was much higher than any peak in South Carolina.
The suspended players could've stayed home and sulked. The remaining players could've pointed fingers and been blown out by 40, which on paper is probably what should've happened.
Instead, down to a combined 11 players – a sturdy foundation for one team, not two – they delivered one of the most memorable days in USCA athletics history on Senior Day.
Up first were the women, needing a win against a team ranked 22nd in the country and No. 1 in the region to get back to .500 in Peach Belt Conference play. That same team beat the Pacers by 16 a month ago.
Those Pacers had nine players for that loss. Saturday, they had six.
So of course they won by 20.
USCA has good players, led by the best player in the league in Kwajelin Farrar, in a good system. The Pacers showed flashes throughout the regular season of how good they could be. They beat then-No. 11 North Georgia on Feb. 1 and gave Clayton State a major scare three weeks later.
They led Lander by seven early in the second quarter, and it probably should've gone downhill from there. That pace wasn't supposed to be sustainable, especially with one sub available – any breather taken was measured in seconds, not minutes.
Instead, they controlled the game the entire way in one of the finest performances in program history.
At least they had a sub – the men didn't, their available roster slashed to five. Of those five, only Robert Hill was a regular starter and Shaquan Jules was a 20-plus minute guy on a nightly basis.
Ryan Missildine? Sixty-three total minutes in three seasons. Darius Bell? About 7 minutes per game in his three seasons. Kyle Tackeberry? About 10 minutes per game, but by far the most experienced of the three with 93 career appearances.
They'd all have to play the full 40 minutes apiece.
Missildine was in pain and received treatment on the sideline during timeouts – on multiple occasions, at least one player would be absent from the huddle during timeouts while he received some sort of treatment to be able to continue playing.
Bell also fought through plenty of pain. He eventually had to come off the floor for 35 seconds late in the second half, forcing the Pacers to play four-on-five, and after the game was wheeled into and out of the post-game press conference on an office chair.
They all played out of position – yet four bigs and a guard gave a team projected to make the NCAA Tournament everything it could handle. The Pacers led by seven on a vicious Hill slam with 9:04 to play, but eventually they simply couldn't keep up with a quality Lander team with 10 players to cycle in and out to keep everyone fresh.
Those five Pacers set season and career highs in practically every statistical category. More impressive than any of those numbers, even the plus-14 rebounding advantage against the league's best rebounding team, was something that can't be quantified in a box score – heart.
The fans recognized that during both games and let their Pacers know, making the Convocation Center feel – and sound – a lot like it did six years ago when the men were on their way to the Final Four.
Some of the loudest cheers came from their teammates, unavailable to play but very much available to support. Gus Rowland and Damontez Oliver took it a step further, getting in line with cheer and dance team members on the baseline to fire up the crowd.
Coaches are obsessive by necessity – if you're not, you're getting out-worked. There were no complaints about the on-court product this time. Mark Miller and Mark Vanderslice both shared how proud they were of their players, and Vanderslice delivered maybe the line of the day when he said he'd never sleep as well after a loss as he would Saturday.
Wednesday could be a bad day the way Saturday was supposed to be. The Pacers are still short-handed to start the PBC Tournament, and there's little chance they could've rested up enough after the energy they expended Saturday. They each face Columbus State, the women on the road and the men at 7:30 p.m. at the Convocation Center. A loss ends their seasons, and again they'll face a steep climb.
After Saturday, I can't bet against them.