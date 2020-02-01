USC AIKEN 9-4, COLUMBIA COLLEGE 0-3
USC Aiken's Caroline Cockrell struck out 20 batters across both games and didn't allow a run in the Pacers' season-opening sweep of Columbia College.
Cockrell, a North Augusta High product, got the start in the first game of the doubleheader. She threw a one-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and only one walk in a 9-0 win.
Then she came on in relief in the second game after Columbia took an early lead. She pitched the final 6⅓ innings, again allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out eight.
Brooke Moore smashed a pair of home runs while Katelyn Powell and Jessica Smith each launched solo shots for the Pacers (2-0). Smith's blast came in her first career at-bat.
Smith got things going in game one with a homer in the second inning. In the third, Powell and Moore launched back-to-back home runs for a 3-0 edge. USCA made it 5-0 when Moore hit a two-run homer in the fifth, plating Powell.
In the sixth, Katie Painter singled in Deja Robinson, who came in as a pinch runner for Smith. After a steal by Painter, Holly Daum singled her in. Powell's two-run double ended the game at 9-0 as Daum and Courtney Strauss each crossed home.
At the plate, Powell went four-for-four with three RBI and scored twice. Moore, Painter and Strauss had two hits apiece. Moore knocked in three runs and scored twice.
Columbia College took a 3-0 lead in the first inning of game two, but Cockrell came in as a reliver and struck out a batter to end the threat.
USCA tied the game in the bottom of the first. Smith singled in Moore. Samantha Ayers singled in Smith and Shircoria Bosket knocked in Ayers on a single to left. The Pacers scored what turned out to be the game-winning run in the second when Powell doubled home Daum, who had reached on a walk to start the inning.
The fourth run was all that Cockrell would need the rest of the way.
At the plate, Painter and Smith had two hits apiece.
The Pacers return to action Thursday when they host Claflin in a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.