Clemson's all-time leading rusher will get a chance to add to his record next season.
Starting running back Travis Etienne announced that he would be returning for his senior season. He made the announcement via a post on Twitter.
"Speaking of dreams, I have long dreamed of competing at the highest level and getting the chance to compete in the NFL," Etienne said in the post. "But I'm not done dreaming here at Clemson either, which is why I'm announcing that I'll be returning for my senior season. I look forward to earning my degree from this great university and continuing to fight with my brothers on the team to make you proud during the 2020 season."
Etienne became the leading rusher in program history in the national championship loss to LSU. He's run for 4,038 yards in his three seasons with the Tigers.