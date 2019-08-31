The City of Aiken Amateur Championship is going back to its roots as it celebrates a milestone.
For its 10th anniversary, the city's amateur golf championship will throw it back to its inaugural edition – same format, same venue, same intense competition.
That's not to say there won't be anything new at this year's City Am, scheduled for Sept. 7 and 8. For starters, there's a special slogan to capture the spirit of a decade of championship golf.
"It's hard to believe that we've been hosting this tournament for 10 years. We have crowned a lot of great champions in all the divisions. This is a special year," said Jim McNair, Jr., owner of The Aiken Golf Club and Cedar Creek Golf Club. "In fact, our motto this year is 'Celebrate the Am.' We've already got a pretty good field signing up, so we're excited about that. The weather looks great. The golf course is in great shape. ... Everything's falling into place for hopefully a fantastic 10th year."
The golf course he's referring to is The Aiken Golf Club, which will again be the solo host of the championship after a couple of experimental years in which the tournament consisted of 18 holes each at Cedar Creek and The Aiken Golf Club.
"Bringing it back to one, I think the players will probably enjoy it more," said McNair. "We do know that last year and year before, when we had it at both Cedar Creek and Aiken Golf Club, they did get a chance to really test their games on two different style golf courses. We had some good feedback.
"But we've had a lot of excitement this year to bring it back. We're going to try to bring it back exactly as we had the original tournament – the same format and the same divisions as we did the very first year."
Going back to one site will make things easier logistically for players and tournament operations alike, and this will be a fitting showcase after The Aiken Golf Club was named "South Carolina's Best-Kept Secret" by the South Carolina Golf Course Ratings Panel earlier this year.
The tournament is scheduled for its usual 36 holes, and it will be preceded by its usual festivities. Included in the $90 entry fee are complimentary practice rounds from Tuesday through Friday for the cost of a cart fee, plus Friday's popular putting challenge on the James McNair Sr. Memorial Putting Course.
Up for grabs are titles in four divisions: Regular (men ages 14-54), Senior (men ages 55-64), Super Senior (men 65 and up) and Ladies (all ages).
McNair expects the usual high level of competition, with Stephen Anaclerio returning to defend his title in the Regular division and the usual contenders, including 2012 champion Brian Quackenbush.
Several past champions are registered for the Senior and Super Senior divisions, won last year by James Boughner and Bill Beck, respectively. Brooke Hutto won the Ladies title last year by 19 strokes.
For more information on the City of Aiken Amateur Championship, visit http://www.aikengolfclub.net/city-amateur-championship.html.