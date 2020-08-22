With the City of Aiken Amateur Championship heading into its second decade, Jim McNair, Jr. and crew wanted to make a few changes to the golf tournament.
The big change in the tournament's 11th year is that it's branching out beyond Aiken – no longer just a local event, McNair is hoping the City Am will become something players from all over the state will travel for a weekend at The Aiken Golf Club.
This year's tournament, scheduled for Sept. 12-13, is now open to the entire CSRA and state of South Carolina.
"We had had some requests over the last year or two from guys that live in Lexington and Columbia: 'Would you guys ever consider opening this up to some other players other than Aiken County?'" McNair said. "We wanted to expand the field, improve the quality of the field, so this year it's an experiment. ... We're trying to really, let's say, build the brand of the City of Aiken championship."
All a player needs to sign up is an established handicap through the S.C. Golf Association, Georgia State Golf Association or Carolinas Golf Association.
McNair wants to build on The Aiken Golf Club's recognition of being "South Carolina's Best-Kept Secret," and he feels like his club now has the prominence to draw players from all over the state not just to play the course – but to play it in a tournament setting.
Golfers from around Lexington and Columbia have already signed up, in addition to plenty of locals, and McNair is anticipating a field of around 100 players this year.
"We're hoping, especially in the senior and super senior division, we expect very competitive, very good players across the state in those two categories to duke it out," he said. "We're very excited."
There will be safety protocols in place – measures that most golfers are likely used to by now – and McNair said he's had lengthy discussions with board members at Palmetto Golf Club about how they've run their tournaments during the coronavirus pandemic.
Players will be allowed to walk if they want, and tournament staff will try to accommodate players who wish to ride alone in a cart, depending on the size of the field. The doors of the pro shop will remain open, face masks will be required indoors, and lunch will be served outdoors.
Due to the pandemic, the traditional Friday evening putting challenge and social have been canceled for this year.
History was made at last year's City Am, as Brooke Hutto shot a final-round 67 to break World Golf Hall of Fame member Patty Berg's 71-year-old women's course record. Hutto's two-round total of 136 was the best of the weekend and best in course and tournament history, and she romped to a 24-stroke victory in the Ladies division.
Tom Kennaday won the Regular division in a playoff over five-time champion Patrick Cunning, Glen Hurt won the Senior division by a shot, and Jared Long won the Super Senior title by three.
The entry fee is $90 and is due by Sept. 6. Entry forms can be picked up at The Aiken Golf Club, Cedar Creek Golf Club or online at https://aikengolfclub.net/golf-championship.