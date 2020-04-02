Call it a throwback Masters Week.
With this years Masters Tournament on hold, CBS and ESPN are digging into the archives to re-air some classic Masters moments next week.
ESPN will salute the Masters Tournament with encore presentations of the final rounds of two of Tiger Woods’ five wins, Jack Nicklaus’ stunning victory in 1986 and other classic editions of the iconic event over three days beginning Wednesday.
Viewers will be able to watch Woods’ wins in the 1997 and 2005 Masters, with the final round of the 1997 event, his first Masters win, airing in prime time at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The final round of his win in the 2005 Masters will air at 6 p.m. Friday.
In 1986, Nicklaus shocked the golf world with his come-from-behind win, scoring his record-setting sixth Masters title as well as his 18th and final major championship. That final round airs at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
On that same day, ESPN will open the salute at 1 p.m. with highlights from the 2018 Masters Par 3 Contest, an event highlighted by Nicklaus’ grandson (and caddie) G.T. Nicklaus scoring a hole-in-one as his proud grandfather watched. The Par 3 Contest re-airs at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.
Also featured will be the final round from 2012, when Bubba Watson won the first of his two Masters green jackets, airing at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The final round of the 2013 Masters, won by Adam Scott over Angel Cabrera in a playoff, airs at 12:15 p.m. Friday at 12:15 p.m.
CBS Sports announced its updated programming for Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12, which will feature the final rounds of the 2004 and 2019 Masters Tournaments. These two classic tournaments featured historic victories from two of golf’s biggest names, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.
Up first at 1:30 p.m. Saturday is a look back at the 1975 Masters battle between Nicklaus, Johnny Miller and Tom Weiskopf. It will be followed at 2:30 p.m. by the 2004 edition, in which Mickelson earned his long-awaited first Masters victory and first major championship.
Woods' return to glory at last year's Masters is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. In one of the most memorable Masters ever, Woods capped off his incredible comeback with his fifth Masters victory – his first in 14 years – over a crowded leaderboard featuring many of the game’s top players.