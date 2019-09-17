AUGUSTA — USC Aiken volleyball seniors Christine Carroll and Rebecca Martinez each earned weekly awards from the Peach Belt Conference, the league office announced Tuesday.
Carroll, a middle blocker, was named PBC Player of the Week and Martinez, a libero, was named PBC Specialist of the Week. The duo guided the Pacers to a 4-0 weekend at the USC Aiken Invitational, pushing USCA's record to 7-0 to open the season.
Carroll, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, posted 56 kills on 109 attacks. She also added four solo blocks and seven block assists.
After smashing home 11 kills and having four blocks against North Greenville, Carroll's .750 attack percentage on 15 kills in 20 attempts in the win over Florida Southern marked the third-best performance in school history.
In the victory over Lee, she slammed home 19 kills, marking the fourth-best performance in a three-set match in school history.
She currently leads the PBC in kills per set (4.14). Carroll is second in total kills (91) and is third in hitting percentage (.393).
Martinez, a native of Wellington, Florida, turned in four solid performances over the weekend. She racked up 85 digs in 12 sets while also totaling 19 assists and seven aces.
In the win over North Greenville, she posted 18 digs before wrapping up the Florida Southern match with 22 digs.
Against Lee, Martinez registered 19 digs. She closed out the weekend with a season-best 26-dig effort in the win over Shorter. With her 21st dig of the match, Martinez became just the second student-athlete in USCA history (and sixth in PBC history) to reach 2,000 career digs.
Martinez ranks second in the PBC in digs (132) and digs per set (6.00).
USCA back at the Convocation Center this weekend for the Pacer Invitational. Friday, USCA faces Erskine at 2:30 p.m. and West Florida at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Pacers play against Converse at 12:30 p.m. and Valdosta State at 5:30 p.m.