Local steeplechasing fans probably are familiar with some of the horses campaigned by Aiken resident Elizabeth Carey’s Check Mark Stables, which has Agent Rushour entered in Saturday’s $30,000 Budweiser Holiday Cup.
That race is the richest of the four jumping events that will be offered during the 28th Aiken Fall Steeplechase at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field.
The Budweiser Holiday Cup will kick off the card and has a post time of 1 p.m.
In 2016, Check Mark’s Mr. Lickety finished third in the Holiday Cup. He also was a winner for four years in a row – 2014-2017 – at the Aiken Spring Steeplechase.
Check Mark’s Willow U finished second in a race during the 2015 Aiken Fall Steeplechase. She also was the champion New York-bred steeplechaser for 2016, when she captured the Springdale Stakes in Camden.
The following year, Willow U was third in the Carolina Cup in Camden.
Agent Rushour, a 4-year-old gelding, has never competed in this country.
Consequently, Carey has modest expectations for his chances in this year’s Holiday Cup even though it is for horses, ages 3 and older, that have never before won a steeplechase event.
Such horses are known as maidens.
Richard Valentine trains Agent Rushour.
“I don’t think generally, in a first race, that Richard sends out a horse to win,” Carey said. “He’ll say, ‘Let him run his race, keep him safe and see what happens.’ So he (Agent Rushour) won’t really be out there to win. He’ll be out there to have a good safe beginning.”
Agent Rushour was bred in Ireland, and Carey purchased him after she and Valentine heard positive reports from top Irish amateur jockey Jamie Codd and bloodstock agent Ross Doyle.
Carey and Valentine watched a video of Agent Rushour from what Carey described as a “training race” in Ireland, and the bay gelding showed promise.
“He jumped very well,” Carey said.
Agent Rushour also has a good temperament.
“He’ a lovely horse,” Carey said. “He is the kind of horse that puts his head on your shoulder. He’s a sweetheart.”
Agent Rushour’s jockey in the Holiday Cup will be Kieran Norris, who was the National Steeplechase Association’s leading jockey by races won in 2016.
Norris’ final victory that year came aboard Willow U in the Springdale Stakes. His total of 14 wins for the season was one more than the total for his closest challenger, Paddy Young.
The distance of the Holiday Cup and the other three races on the Fall Steeplechase’s 2019 program will be 2¼ miles over National Fences, which are man-made obstacles.
In addition to Agent Rushour, there are seven other horses in the Holiday Cup’s field: Rebound, Pitching, Fightinirishtabit, Downhill Racer, Pappy On the Rocks, Plumes and Family Tree.
Julie Gomena, who has spent the winter season in Aiken at the Palmetto Training Center multiple times, trains Plumes, who was a winner on the flat at Belterra Park in Ohio before starting his steeplechasing career this year.
Owned by Stonelea Stable, Plumes has finished fourth and fifth in his two races over jumps.
The races after the Holiday Cup on the Fall Steeplechase’s card are the $15,000 Cathedral Aisle, $20,000 Thomas Hitchcock and $20,000 Juac Hollow.
Bruce’s Field is at 931 Powderhouse Road S.E.