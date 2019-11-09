PRESBYTERIAN 24, GARDNER-WEBB 14
CLINTON — Junior linebacker Colby Campbell set Presbyterian's Division I single-season tackle record during Saturday's win over Gardner-Webb.
Campbell, a South Aiken grad, made 11 tackles to reach 117 for the season.
Tyler Huff threw for one touchdown and ran for another, and Presbyterian (1-9, 1-4 Big South) rallied in the second half for its first win of the season.
Presbyterian forced four turnovers and cashed them in for 21 points.
Gardner-Webb (3-7, 1-4) scored both its touchdowns in the second quarter for a 14-10 halftime lead. Kalen Whitlow hit Izaiah Gathings for a 10-yard scoring pass and A.J. Moses had a 1-yard touchdown run.
Presbyterian rallied with two touchdowns in the second half.
The win snapped a 16-game skid that started Oct. 6 last year. Prior to Saturday, the Blue Hose's last win was against NAIA-member Lindsey Wilson (10-0) on Sept. 27.
FURMAN 60, VMI 21
GREENVILLE — Devin Wynn rushed for 102 yards and scored five touchdowns as Furman routed VMI.
Furman (No. 10 FCS, 7-3, 6-1 Southern Conference) outgained the Keydets 636-381.
The Paladins scored two touchdowns in each quarter. In addition to Wynn's four touchdowns on the ground, Dominic Roberto ran for one, Jeff McElveen ran for another and Hamp Sisson threw scoring passes to Wynn and Devin Abrams. Thomas Gordon had 10 receptions for 148 yards and Sisson was 17-of-22 passing for 277 yards and the two scores.
Furman took an early 15-0 lead on two 1-yard runs by Wynn but VMI responded with Reece Udinski's 45-yard TD pass to Jakob Herres and Alex Ramsey's 49-yard run. Wynn scored on two more short runs and Furman led 32-21 at halftime before blanking the Keydets (4-6, 3-4) in the second half.
WOFFORD 41, MERCER 7
MACON, Ga. — Ryan Lovelace ran for two touchdowns to lead Wofford's high-powered rushing attack in a victory over Mercer.
The Terriers (6-3, 5-1 Southern Conference), who came in ranked second in FCS rushing at 333.9 yards per game, piled up 394 in notching their sixth straight win against the Bears (4-6, 4-3) since 2013.
Wofford, ranked No. 23 in the coaches poll, is host to first-place Furman (6-1) next Saturday.
D'mauriae VanCleave ran 44 yards and Lovelace 41 for second-quarter touchdowns and the Terriers led 20-7 at halftime. Lovelace added an 8-yard score and Jason Hill caught a 23-yard TD pass in the third quarter from Joe Newman before Jacquez Allen closed the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 6-yard run.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 62, HOWARD 21
ORANGEBURG — Corey Fields threw for 333 yards and seven touchdowns as South Carolina State scored on its opening drive and added five more before halftime to defeat Howard.
SC State (6-3, 4-2) rebounded from a two-point loss at North Carolina A&T that likely derailed hopes for a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship, leaving the Spartans in a group of three teams chasing unbeaten Florida A&M.
De'Montrez Burroughs was a favorite target of Fields', catching seven passes for 140 yards and five touchdowns. Shaquan Davis added 113 yards on five catches with a pair of scores.