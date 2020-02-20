PETTICOAT JUNCTION — Last Friday's Senior Night was about more than just the Class of 2020 for Silver Bluff's basketball programs.
At halftime of the boys' game, the school honored program legends Brandon Wallace and Julia Louise Greenwood-Dent by retiring their jerseys.
"Oh man, it feels amazing," said Wallace. "Looking back on it, it was so long ago. I never even considered it, being a basketball jersey in that gym. It's just a good moment. I'm excited."
Greenwood-Dent called the occasion "a blessing". A member of Silver Bluff's Class of 1985, she recalled playing everything during her high school days – and she meant it. Greenwood-Dent starred for the Bulldogs in volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field, and she accumulated all-conference, all-state and North-South All-Star honors on her way to winning the school's John P. Sullivan Memorial Award for most outstanding senior female athlete.
She earned All-ACC and All-America honors at Clemson, where she's among the women's basketball program's all-time leaders in blocks and rebounds. Following her college career, she was given the opportunity to play professionally in the European Women's Basketball League.
Greenwood-Dent returned to Silver Bluff and coached volleyball, basketball and track and field, and she and her track team brought home the school's first girls' team state championship in 1997.
Now a school counselor at J.D. Lever Elementary, she had the opportunity Friday to reflect on her impact on girls' sports at Silver Bluff.
"It just let me know that the things I did throughout the years were not in vain," she said, "that the girls were able to take something from that and be able to strive, be able to go on and live their lives to better themselves as they continue to go from one step to the next."
Wallace led the Silver Bluff boys' basketball team to its first state championship in 2003 to cap a decorated high school career. He averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds while leading the Bulldogs to a Lower State title game appearance the year before, then averaged 22 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and four blocks on the way to the Class AA title. He scored a team-high 21 points and had the game-winning tip-in with 3.2 seconds remaining to beat Calhoun County by a point.
The state's Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year, Wallace earned McDonald's All-America recognition before signing with the University of South Carolina. He set the Gamecocks' school record for blocked shots, earned All-SEC honors in 2007 and was part of back-to-back NIT championships.
Wallace's pro career started with the Boston Celtics and he was drafted by the NBA D League's Bakersfield Jam before continuing his career overseas.
Now an assistant coach at Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia, Wallace is able to teach his current players the principles he learned during his career.
"Never give up, no matter what's the score, what's the situation, whether it's personal or in school," he said. "Just never give up. Until that final buzzer rings, it's never over."