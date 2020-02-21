BRASHIER MC 75, SILVER BLUFF 67
PETTICOAT JUNCTION — First-year Silver Bluff girls' basketball coach Chasen Redd summed things up fairly easily Friday following his team's second-round Class AA playoff game against Brashier Middle College:
It just wasn't the Bulldogs' night.
Fourth-seeded Brashier pulled off its second upset in as many playoff games, coming back from an early 14-point deficit thanks to a game-high 43 points from Class AA Player of the Year Kelsey Brown. The Bengals closed the game on a 16-6 run over the final 4:06 to stun the Bulldogs in a 75-67 victory.
"We kind of knew how good (Brown) was," Redd said of the Bengals' senior point guard who averages 26.6 points per game. "We knew she was pretty good. We tried to deny and take it from her. We didn't play our game tonight. We're better than what we just showed. I know it was a close game, but we're still better than what we showed."
Silver Bluff (14-10) led 61-59 with just over 4 minutes remaining when Brown drew a foul on Trenay Johnson, with a technical foul added on top of it. The Bengals came away with only one point from that sequence – Amanda Earle missed the two free throws from the technical foul, Brown missed one of two from the shooting foul, then the Bulldogs forced a five-second whistle to get the ball back – and it looked like Silver Bluff dodged a serious bullet.
It turned out to be only the start of the Bengals' big run, though.
Brown scored 18 of her team's 22 points in the fourth quarter despite picking up her fourth foul with 7:28 remaining, and she closed the game out at the free throw line when the Bulldogs couldn't cut into the deficit.
The finish to the game couldn't have been more different than its beginning. Silver Bluff made Brashier look very much like a No. 4 seed, racing out to a 20-6 lead by forcing turnover after turnover and converting on fast-break opportunities.
After that, though, the Bengals showed why they shouldn't be taken lightly. They opened the playoffs with a 10-point win at Region 3-AA champion C.A. Johnson, and their confidence wasn't shaken by an early deficit.
Brashier (13-11) scored 10 straight to pull within four at the end of the quarter, then trimmed another point off Silver Bluff's lead at the half. The teams were tied at 53 heading into the fourth quarter.
All-Region 2-AA selection Kalyn Glover scored a team-high 29 points for Silver Bluff, and all-state pick Alashia Jackson had 19. Mya Cribbs added 11.
A demonstrative coach on the sideline, Redd was visibly agitated throughout the game as calls went against the Bulldogs. He said after the game he didn't want to use his disagreement with the officials as an excuse for how the outcome, instead reflecting on a successful season that included a second-place finish in region play.
"It's a winning season, first time in 10 years hosting the playoffs, two games. I'm proud of them. When I go in (to the locker room), I'm proud of them," he said. "We didn't play the best game here, but I'm still proud of them. Definitely a building year – I think we'll be better next year. We're only losing two and we're returning everybody and adding some great pieces."