Kameron Brown had a big decision to make.
With a degree in hand and a final year of eligibility remaining, the former Midland Valley Mustang had several schools to choose from to pursue not only a master's degree but also his NFL dreams.
Stay at Charleston Southern and continue to enjoy the family environment where he established himself as one of the Big South's best wide receivers? Take the leap to a Power Five school like Wake Forest or Virginia? Try out another Division I program like Cincinnati or Western Illinois?
They all showed interest but wanted him to come aboard during the middle of the year, and he feared he might already be behind schedule by the time he arrived.
Coastal Carolina offered the opportunity to come in early and get a head start, and that was the piece that pushed the Chanticleers to the front of the line.
Brown signed as a graduate transfer back in February and instantly got to work. It helped that he was heading into friendly territory – Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell was Brown's coach at Charleston Southern in 2015-16.
"The good thing about that is I'm really familiar with the coaches there already. They recruited me to Charleston Southern. Those are my guys," said Brown, who knows the offensive system but just needs a refresher on the updated terminology. "... It's a little bit of difference as far as getting adjusted, because I came from a spread offense this past year at Charleston Southern and now I'm back in the triple option."
Picking a school only about 3 hours away also keeps Brown close to a big fan back home – 2-year-old son Kamden, or Kam for short.
"I couldn't imagine going too far away from him because I've still got to be a father, as well. ... I love it, man," he said. "It kind of puts thing in perspective for you. A lot of the things I was doing before I was a father, I can't do now because I've got somebody looking up to me.
"... It gives me reason. I had reason before, but it just adds to it. I've got him looking up to me, so I've got to make sure I'm doing everything right to set a good example for him about how things should be."
Brown earned his bachelor's degree in social and human sciences with a humanities and fine arts minor. He's on track to have his master's in instructional technology in December, and if a football career isn't in his future he's open to going back to school to study nursing – his original major at Charleston Southern.
Spring practice has already wrapped up for Coastal Carolina and isn't affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Brown and his teammates are practicing their social distancing, however, by working out from home and sending a photo or video to a coach to check in and show they're staying in shape.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder has the build and athleticism to turn scouts' heads before even digging into his production. Despite spending a majority of his college career in a triple-option offense, he's caught 98 passes for 1,656 yards (16.9 yards per reception) and 18 touchdowns. He's been in touch with some NFL teams and knows there's interest, but that's not something he's getting caught up in now. He's planning to control what he can control and do what he needs to on his end, and he trusts that everything will unfold as it should.
Brown's had his chances to become a blip on the NFL radar when the Buccaneers played games against schools like Florida, Florida State and South Carolina with NFL-bound defensive backs, and he said at Coastal Carolina he's looking forward to more of those opportunities against a Sun Belt Conference schedule.
"It's a great feeling. A lot of small-school guys, those are the match-ups that you look for," he said. "You're going to play against the best of the best, and a lot of NFL teams are there probably looking at the guys you're going against. Each and every game that I played, I tried to show why I deserve to be on this level. Those are the games that you look for. You wake up for games like that."
Those are the kinds of schools Brown was upset with as a senior in high school when they didn't offer him a scholarship, but he learned from then-Midland Valley head coach Rick Knight to stay level-headed and keep grinding.
"One thing that I've learned from this whole situation is if you're good to go play on the next level, they're gonna find you," Brown said. "That's one thing I had to understand for myself and stop being so frustrated at not going to the bigger schools or whatever. Coach Knight definitely instilled that in a lot of guys, man, and I appreciate him so much for what he's done for me over the years and continuing to support me and show love to me."