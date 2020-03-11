Scott Brown knows the ups and downs of life on the PGA Tour as well as anyone.
He started the fall portion of the 2019-20 season with middle of the pack results. When the calendar flipped to the new year, the former USC Aiken star missed four consecutive cuts.
But sometimes all it takes is a change of scenery for a professional golfer’s fortunes to change, and that’s what happened for Brown when he arrived in Los Angeles for The Genesis Invitational. The kikuyu grass and classic feel of Riviera Country Club seem to suit Brown’s game just fine.
It was no surprise to those that know him that Brown fired three consecutive rounds of 68 to finish tied for second. While he didn’t get the win – Adam Scott took first place – Brown got back on track with a paycheck of more than $700,000.
“I kinda fell in love with the place the first time I went there,” Brown said of Riviera last week in Orlando, Fla. “I’ve got two seconds there. It’s hard for me to compete unless it’s firm like it was this year. Last time I finished second there Dustin (Johnson) beat me by five and I played about as good as I can play.”
His swing instructor, John Tillery, thinks that “Brownie,” as he is known on tour, will use that finish to gain confidence.
“It’s not just that week but momentum you carry from it,” Tillery said. “He loves Riviera and almost always finds a way to play well there.
“A lot of Brownie’s stuff is sticking to the plan and believing in himself. He’s as talented as anybody out here. As soon as he starts having some good weeks and gaining some confidence, I think it will snowball.”
Brown, 36, has made the cut in two of the three events since Riviera, including last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational where he opened with 3-under-par 69. Difficult conditions persisted the rest of the week, and Brown finished tied for 56th.
This week he is competing in The Players Championship for the eighth time. He’s made the cut at TPC Sawgrass three times, and his best finish came in 2018 when he tied for 23rd and played all four rounds under par.
Brown has also been experimenting with some new equipment this year, mainly with the irons he is playing.
“I’m still trying to get all of it dialed in and figure out what I’m playing,” Brown said. “I do like having the luxury to do what I’m doing, find out what’s best. It’s the setup I’ll play the rest of the year that I’ve got now.”
He also has a new look with his cap and golf bag sporting the logo of Palmetto Golf Club, where he regularly practices and plays.
“Obviously Brooks (Blackburn) has been good to me,” Brown said of the club’s general manager and head golf pro. “More than anything, what it means to me and everyone there.”
After his stellar career at USC Aiken, Brown turned professional in 2006. But he didn’t reach the PGA Tour until 2012, and the following year he won the Puerto Rico Open to cement his spot on the tour. He has qualified for the season-ending FedEx Cup Playoffs seven consecutive years and, thanks to his finish at Riviera, is a good bet to do the same this year.
Now a seasoned veteran, Brown doesn’t let the ebb and flow of the golf season get him too high or low. After all, when he’s at home, he can spend time with wife Allison and their two daughters on their 8 acres of land on the southside.
“It doesn’t bother me as much when I play bad,” Brown said. “If I miss four or five cuts in a row, it doesn’t bother me as much as it used to.”
Brown is in the midst of a busy stretch. He’ll play next week’s event in Tampa, Florida, before taking off a week and competing in San Antonio, Texas. He isn’t qualified for the Masters Tournament, but a win in one of the upcoming events would put him in the year’s first major.
But he’s not fretting about it. After the Masters, he will play in the RBC Heritage and then will team with fellow Aiken pro Kevin Kisner in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
“The only (major) I’m probably close to now is the PGA and I still probably need to have a couple of good weeks to get in there,” he said. “That will be where my mindset’s at through Charlotte.”