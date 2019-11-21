No. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA 112, USC UPSTATE 32
COLUMBIA — Freshman Aliyah Boston scored a career-high 18 points, senior Ty Harris also had 18 and the fifth-ranked South Carolina women routed South Carolina Upstate 112-32 on Thursday night.
The Gamecocks (5-0) took a 27-2 lead before the Spartans (3-3) hit their first field goal. All 11 players on South Carolina’s roster saw action, and 10 scored. Six finished in double figures.
Victaria Saxton scored 14 points, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 13, Destanni Henderson had 15 and Laeticia Amihere had 10. South Carolina Upstate was led by Maya Timberlake and Brianna Lewis with seven points each.
The Gamecocks’ 80-point margin of victory was a high under coach Dawn Staley and the second highest in school history. Their 112 points were the most scored under Staley, who’s in her 12th season.
South Carolina added nine to its nation-leading total in blocked shots. Harris, the Gamecocks’ four-year starting point guard, scored her 1,000th career point.
CLEMSON 87, ALABAMA A&M 51
CLEMSON — Al-Amir Dawes had a career-high 19 points and the Clemson men scored 23 straight points in the first half to put away Alabama A&M 87-51 on Thursday night for their fourth consecutive victory.
Dawes, a 6-foot-2 freshman who has started every game, made 7 of 11 shots including three 3-pointers as the Tigers (4-1) had little trouble handing Alabama A&M (0-5) its 13th straight loss.
Dawes was front and center of Clemson’s back-breaking first-half run, starting things off with a 3-pointer. Hunter Tyson, Curran Scott and Tevin Mack also had long-range baskets during the stretch, which Dawes closed with a bucket to put the Tigers ahead 34-7.
Texas Tech transfer Khavon Moore added a 3-pointer near the end of the half that grew the lead to 51-19 against the overmatched Bulldogs.
Mack, a graduate transfer from Alabama, scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half, including three 3-pointers.
The Bulldogs have not won since defeating Mississippi Valley State 78-63 last February.
Brandon Miller led Alabama A&M with 17 points off five 3-pointers.
Tigers sophomore Trey Jemison had a career best 10 points and four of his team’s seven blocks in putting away the Bulldogs.