BLYTHEWOOD 27, NORTH AUGUSTA 24
NORTH AUGUSTA — The North Augusta football team dialed up its comeback magic for the third consecutive week Friday night.
This time, though, the Yellow Jackets came up just short. Blythewood saw its 27-10 lead nearly disappear but escaped with a 27-24 win.
Blythewood's Aamir Washington delivered a dagger with a 21-yard run on third-and-8 with 2:25 to go. North Augusta stopped him on his next third-down carry, but the Bengals punted it down to the North Augusta 8-yard line with only 58 seconds remaining.
After two incomplete passes, Chase Ishmael intercepted a pass to end North Augusta's hopes of a third consecutive come-from-behind victory.
The Yellow Jackets (2-2) were a bit shorthanded in their comeback efforts, with Justin Merriweather suffering an injury early and Jacari Buckson going down on the second-half kickoff. Cole Saggus also missed some big snaps.
Still, they didn't fold after falling behind 27-10.
Bradley Godwin's 1-yard sneak at the start of the fourth quarter made it a 10-point game, and his 23-yard touchdown pass to Grayson Bridgers with 3:43 left pulled North Augusta within 3.
The Godwin-to-Bridgers combo was huge in the fourth, with the duo connecting five times for 126 yards.
Blythewood (3-1) jumped ahead just three plays into the game, with Josh Strickland hitting Brandon Edwards for a 75-yard touchdown just 80 seconds after the lightning-delayed kickoff.
Strickland tossed another touchdown pass at the start of the second. He threw a short pass to Josh Burrell, who shed a couple of tacklers and raced in from 16 yards out for a 13-0 lead.
North Augusta issued its first response in similar fashion, with Jordan Wilburn taking a short pass from Godwin and running in from 33 yards out to cut it to 13-7 with 6:10 left in the half.
Bridgers drilled a 43-yard field goal at the halftime horn to make it 13-10 at the break.
Blythewood had a hot finish to the third quarter that looked like it might be enough to end it. Strickland threw his third touchdown pass of the night, a 4-yarder to Burrell on fourth down to make it 20-10 with 2:28 left, then Chad Ishmael returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown with 1:31 left in the quarter.
Strickland passed for 195 yards and three scores. Washington and Dhani Dixon rushed for 70 apiece.
Godwin, who also played at safety and wide receiver – and punted once – passed for 176 yards and rushed for 19 more. Buckson had 40 rushing yards before his injury, and Bridgers led all players with 126 receiving yards. Zahkir Anderson had an interception.
North Augusta has a bye next week and hosts Strom Thurmond on Sept. 27.