Blacha joined the high school in June 2017 and has coached football and wrestling with over four years of experience in athletics and coaching, according to the press release. He has served as a teacher, coach and department chair, and was a member of the "School Board Leadership Team" last school year.

"We are excited to have Coach Blacha enter into this esteemed role at Aiken High School," Aiken High Principal Jason Holt said in the press release. "We had terrific candidates to apply for this position at Aiken High. He was our committee’s unanimous choice to move our athletic programs into the future. I look forward to watching Phillip flourish among our students-athletes, coaches, alumni and school community."

Blancha graduated from USC Aiken in 2013. He continued his education at Georgia Regents University where he completed a Master in Science in kinesiology in May 2015, according to the press release.

He is currently in the process of completing a program in Educational Leadership through a degree program at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.