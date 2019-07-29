Aiken High School has announced its selection for a new athletic director for the coming school year.
Phillip Blacha will serve as Aiken High's athletic director after being selected from a committee of AHS coaches, parents, boosters and administrators, according to an AHS press release.
Blacha joined the high school in June 2017 and has coached football and wrestling with over four years of experience in athletics and coaching, according to the press release. He has served as a teacher, coach and department chair, and was a member of the "School Board Leadership Team" last school year.
"We are excited to have Coach Blacha enter into this esteemed role at Aiken High School," Aiken High Principal Jason Holt said in the press release. "We had terrific candidates to apply for this position at Aiken High. He was our committee’s unanimous choice to move our athletic programs into the future. I look forward to watching Phillip flourish among our students-athletes, coaches, alumni and school community."
Blancha graduated from USC Aiken in 2013. He continued his education at Georgia Regents University where he completed a Master in Science in kinesiology in May 2015, according to the press release.
He is currently in the process of completing a program in Educational Leadership through a degree program at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.
“I am honored and blessed to have this new opportunity at a special place with such a rich educational and athletic history,” Blacha said in a press release. “My mission at Aiken High School is to serve our student-athletes’ hearts, not just their talents. We create a successful environment by loving our students, parents, administrators, faculty and staff. My vision is to be the standard and to model excellence. We want to be the best, and I am one of the most competitive people you will ever meet. I will do my best every day to keep that competitive spirit going.”
Blacha lives in Aiken with his wife, Bri, who serves as an educator at Byrd Elementary School.
“I give my wife all the thanks in the world," Blacha said in a press release. "Her encouragement led me to consider a career in education, and I truly appreciate her support."