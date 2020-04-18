Members of the Baltimore Orioles' advisory board wanted to break the mold when selecting their new spring training home ahead of the 1940 season.
Spots like Florida and California were the typical training locations where baseball teams swarmed, but the Orioles opted instead for a South Carolina resort city.
Team dignitaries made an inspection trip and weighed their options carefully before landing on Aiken, the "Sports Center of the South".
'Tip-top place for a training camp'
So why Aiken?
One popular line of thinking was that if Aiken was the best place in the country to condition trotting horses in February and March, then surely that would also be the same for ball players as the Aiken weather was more like what they'd be playing in once they returned home.
So general manager John Ogden and team manager Alphonse "Tommy" Thomas led the advisory board down to Aiken in late September of 1939, and the Oct. 11, 1939 issue of the Aiken Standard and Review declared that the Orioles were indeed flying south to Aiken.
"We find the Aiken climate ideal for a perfect training season and accommodations offered by the Henderson Hotel the best we have ever encountered for a training crew," said Charles H. Knapp, Jr., a member of the team's board of directors. "In fact, we believe Aiken is the most tip-top place for a training camp in the South."
The board was more than satisfied by its scouting trip, where they were entertained by the Aiken Chamber of Commerce and other prominent local citizens. They headed back to Baltimore impressed, and the city prepared to host a professional ball club.
Prepping for the birds
Preparations quickly began to ready the Orioles' new spring home as they got set for the upcoming International League campaign. These Orioles were a AA affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, not the current Major League Club with the same name – the Orioles moniker was common for baseball teams in Maryland, as it is the state bird.
Eustis Park's Pine Bowl, used locally for many years as a baseball and football field located near what is now the Helping Hands facilities on John Elliott Lane, was to be upgraded for its new tenants. Turf work and grandstand renovation began in November, with more to follow at the start of the new year.
"The matter of some repairs, the installation of hot water heaters for showers, the remodeling of the club rooms, and such matters were brought to the attention of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce, by the Baseball committee," read a story in the Jan. 5, 1940 Aiken Standard and Review. That committee was led by T.G. Tarver, William H. Weatherford and Dr. W.W. Molony. "These repairs and additions are to be made during February so that the park will be in perfect condition upon the arrival of the more than forty players who will be here for practically six weeks of the spring season."
The Pine Bowl was indeed ready by the end of February, and the park and city alike awaited the first arriving Orioles. Eddie Weidner, the team's trainer who was in the second decade of a 52-year run with the Orioles, spent four weeks supervising the work at the park and headed back to Baltimore with a glowing review.
"I do not believe the Orioles have ever had such a park for spring practice," Weidner said in the Feb. 28, 1940 issue of the Aiken Standard and Review. "In my 19 years with the team as a trainer, I am more enthusiastic over what Aiken offers for the spring training than I have been in more than a decade."
According to that same story, the Pine Bowl was high in Italian rye grass and the park fence was bordered by longleaf pine trees. The freshly-painted grandstand had room for some 1,000 fans, and directly behind home plate sat a press box with room for 25 sports writers.
A 10-by-12 foot club room could be claimed as fine as any in the South, the article reads. The players' lockers were made of California redwood, and the club room was painted in two shades of cream. Then there were the trainer's quarters, which Weidner called "the crying room", and connected to the club room was a smaller room with six showers and a hot water system.
Arrangements were made for the players to be housed at the Hotel Henderson on Chesterfield Street, which later became the Aiken Main branch of Regions Bank. The Henderson, "one of the finest hostelries in South Carolina", was also made available to sports writers, radio announcers, visitors and friends of the players, plus the visiting teams.
'Orioles Day' in Aiken
The first vanguard of Orioles, which consisted of Thomas, 17 pitchers and four catchers, were due to arrive by train in Aiken on March 3, 1940, according to an Aiken Standard and Review story from two days prior. The infielders and outfielders were scheduled to arrive the following week.
Thomas had high hopes for his men, believing they had a shot to make a solid run once the season began.
"I think," he said in the March 6, 1940 Aiken Standard and Review, "there are three points on which you can count, the spirit and the hustle of the club will be the best in years and the play diversified to meet the occasion. That may sound like the usual line of hot stove talk, but that's what I sincerely believe."
The city of Aiken put its full support behind its new friends, designating March 21 as "Orioles Day" as the Baltimore birds hosted Clemson College in the opening exhibition.
"The Aiken Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the closing of all business houses, professional offices and other places of business from 2 to 4 o'clock in order that the city may turn out for the game," reads a story in the March 20, 1940 issue of the Aiken Standard and Review. "It is hoped that every citizen who can will attend and show to the Orioles and their manager, Tommy Thomas, their appreciation of having them train here."
The 2 p.m. start was chosen to allow fans from neighboring cities the time to still view the afternoon's polo match – such was life in the "Sports Center of South".
Aiken likes its baseball – and its Orioles
The Pine Bowl swelled with fans during those exhibition games, a series of eight that included the opener against Clemson followed by games against the University of South Carolina, the Southern Association's Birmingham Barons and Atlanta Crackers, the South Atlantic League's Augusta Tigers, and a club from Springfield, Massachusetts.
The Orioles didn't disappoint on the day named after them, beating the Clemson nine 26-1 in front of a large and vocal local crowd of about 800 fans, according to a story in the March 22, 1940 Aiken Standard and Review.
"To have watched some of Aiken's oldsters and dignified business and professional men at the Pine Bowl during the game yesterday it would not be difficult to understand why foreigners claim that all Americans are crazy," the story reads.
More wins followed at the Pine Bowl – 10-3 over Atlanta, 13-2 over Augusta, and 18-10 over Springfield in the home finale among the highlights.
From Aiken to the playoff race
Thomas said upon arriving in Aiken that he had eight pitchers with "50-50" chances of making the regular season roster. Six did, with Tommy Hughes leading the staff during the season with a 14-11 record and a 3.56 ERA. Italo Chelini (14-12, 4.47), Orlin Collier (11-12, 4.17), Dick Midkiff (10-12, 4.80), Elmer Burkhart (3-3, 4.35) and Lloyd Gross (two innings pitched in two appearances) all went from Aiken to the regular season roster.
Red Howell led the offense, batting .359 with 35 doubles and 29 home runs, and played 11 games in the majors in 1941 for the Cleveland Indians. Nick Etten, who played for the Phillies (1941-42, 47) and New York Yankees (1943-46), batted .321 with 40 doubles and 24 homers.
A young prospect had Thomas' attention for the trip to Aiken – Eddie Collins Jr., a former Yale football star whose father was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame the year before. Collins hit. 293 with 26 doubles for the Orioles in 1940, then played in 100 games over two seasons with the Philadelphia Athletics before entering military service with the Navy.
Those Orioles left Aiken and amassed an 81-79 record during the regular season, stealing the International League's fourth and final playoff spot by a game over the Montreal Royals.
They matched up with the Rochester Red Wings, who went 96-61 and were the best team in the league, but stunned them by winning four out of six games to set up a series against the Newark Bears for the Governors' Cup. They lost that series in seven games, however, coming up just shy of a title but carrying plenty of momentum into the next campaign.
The Orioles return – or do they?
Aiken left a good enough impression that the Orioles signed up for another spring at the Pine Bowl, according to the Sept. 4, 1940 issue of the Aiken Standard and Review.
Thomas, who had just been given a three-year contract, was also given the power to choose training headquarters during a club executive meeting attended by Aiken Publicity Director McCleskey Garlych. Club president Mrs. Jack Dunn "personally expressed her satisfaction at the courtesies shown the players and executives during their stay here last season and announced at the same time her intention of joining the players in Aiken when they come for training," according to that story.
Then Thomas turned to Garlych with a smile and said, "I guess you know what the decision is."
It was stated that the players were all in agreement about returning, preferring Aiken to past training sites in Florida, Arkansas, and other western and southern states.
The Sept. 4, 1940 story later says there had been weeks of rumors that the Orioles would train elsewhere, but Garlych was commended by city officials and the Chamber of Commerce for securing their return.
Or did he?
The bad news appeared in smaller print in the Nov. 27, 1940 Aiken Standard and Review – the Orioles weren't coming back. A rumor was entertained that the Yankees would be coming instead, and then that the Orioles would return in '42.
Then their name vanished from the archives.
Those mysterious circumstances, however, don't diminish the excitement generated locally by having a pro ball club in town.
"Greetings Orioles!," began Elarbee's Sports In Short in the March 6, 1940 Aiken Standard and Review. "This is the first time Aiken has ever been 'given the bird' and liked it!"